Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant shuts down internet troll in the most perfect way

After wining his first championship, Kevin Durant justified his move to the Golden State Warriors last summer.

KD was named as the Finals MVP as he inspired the Warriors to avenge their defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the previous year where they blew a 3-1 lead.

Durant averaged an impressive 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game and proved to be the difference maker in the series.

The 28-year-old was heavily criticised for leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder for the team that beat them in the Western Conference Finals in 2016 after they also squandered a 3-1 lead.

But Durant made the move purely to win championships and he is primed to win multiple Larry O'Brien trophies with the dominant roster that the Dubs have put together.

The Oakland-based franchise won the title by going an astonishing 16-1 in the playoffs and will take some stopping.

But despite winning his first ring, it seems there are still people out there who feel negatively towards the Warriors superstar and one fan decided to let him know by posting a comment on his official YouTube page.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

He told KD that he was setting a bad example for kids by showing them that when you lose it's OK to jump ship and join the winning team

Surprisingly, Durant decided to respond and did so in the perfect way.

"I showed kids that they can rise from the ghetto and take care of their families forever. Watch your tone," he wrote.

It was a brilliant moment of perspective by the All-Star who wanted to prove that there's more to basketball than just winning or losing.

The small forward has stated previously that he will not define his career by winning championships and has many things he wants to accomplish, even after basketball.

The former OKC man recently agreed a two-year, $53m deal with the Warriors and took a pay cut of around $7m in order to facilitate the franchise's deals for Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston who they were able to re-sign.

It also allowed the defending champions to sign free agents Nick Young and Omri Casspi who will add some valuable shooting off the bench.

Whatever people make of Durant and his move to the Bay Area, it'll be forgotten when he eventually retires and has multiple championship rings to show for it as that's how the great players are judged at the end of their careers.

