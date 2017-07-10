GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Only one SmackDown producer knew about The Usos rap battle promo

SmackDown LIVE was bound to have great ratings this week, as WWE made sure fans knew John Cena was making his return.

That wasn’t the only entertaining segment that took place on the night, other than Cena’s patriotic promo resulting in a Flag Match being confirmed against Rusev, The New Day and The Usos put on a battle in the middle of the ring.

RAP BATTLE

Rapper Wale was there to mediate the rap battle, where both teams lashed out with brilliant insults but all talk has revolved around the rated-R line that The Usos dropped on Xavier Woods, something the WWE cut out when uploading the clip to YouTube.

Now, new details of the rap battle have emerged from Mega Ran, a rapper who is Woods’ friend and was part of the New Day’s entourage inside of the ring during the rap battle.

He’s revealed that the New Day weren’t made aware of the rated-R line.

He also revealed that The Usos didn’t submit their rhymes either, something both teams were required to do and claimed that the SmackDown tag team champions went below the belt to get better reactions from the audience – putting the New Day at a disadvantage.

UNDERHANDED TACTICS

Speaking to HipHopDX, he said: “For everybody who’s asking me, I did not write rhymes. I just kinda sat and listened. I helped them with their deliveries and getting down the cadence and stuff.”

He went on to add that only one SmackDown producer knew the line was going to be delivered, while everyone else was left in the dark so you can understand that everyone – including Woods – were shocked when they said it.

The Usos made it a point to not show the New Day what they were planning on saying during the rap battle, so they didn’t submit their lines and had an easier job of winning because they were able to have their comebacks ready.

Mega Ran added: “[The Usos] were able to write rebuttal lines.

“I felt it gave them an advantage. They might’ve gotten a little better crowd response, but they went a little below the belt to get it.”

While it was supposed to be a fun segment, the New Day did win via disqualification but it was clear that The Usos delivered the most vicious lines, and received the loudest reactions.

Perhaps the only thing that really saved the New Day was when Woods referred to The Usos as Roman Reigns’ bag carriers.

What do you make of the lengths The Usos went to win the rap battle on SmackDown LIVE?

