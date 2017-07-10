Samoa Joe says he's not done with Brock Lesnar

It appears as though we have yet to see the last of the battles between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe.

Joe decided to leave his former longtime promotion of Impact Wrestling (now known as Global Force Wrestling) back in 2015 and decided to sign with WWE in their developmental territory of NXT. Joe won the NXT Championship two times before being called up to the main roster as a member of Monday Night RAW.

"The Destroyer" debuted as the muscle of former WWE Champion turned executive Triple H, who attacked Seth Rollins on multiple occasions. After the conclusion of his rivalry with Rollins, Joe was made part of an epic Fatal Five-Way main event match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV).

He emerged victorious after defeating Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Bray Wyatt. This earned him the opportunity of becoming the new No. 1-contender for the WWE Universal Championship - which is currently held by "The Beast" Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar won the Universal Championship from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 this past April, and was set to make his fist defense against Joe at the Great Balls Of Fire PPV. In the weeks leading up to their contest Joe did his best to attempt to get into "The Beast's" head by attacking his advocate Paul Heyman and Lesnar himself on Monday Night RAW.

The match was being built up as a 'dream match' of sorts as many WWE fans have talked about seeing the potential match-up at a future WrestleMania down the road. That treat came a bit early, however, as the pair finally clashed last night (Sun. July 9, 2017) for the Universal strap.

Despite Joe's best efforts, being one of the few men to ever give Lesnar trouble inside the squared circle, it was Lesnar who walked out of the American Airlines Arena with the Universal Title still draped over his shoulder. The two men stole the show with their epic battle and it's no surprise that fans are already clamoring to see the rematch very soon.

Joe took to Twitter to comment on what had transpired last night, and claimed that his business with "The Beast" has only just begun:

