The Golden State Warriors are one of the most complete teams in the NBA and have turned into the most formidable force the league has ever seen.

They will arguably go down as the greatest offensive team of all time with their ability to score at will.

Boasting the offensive talents of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson has helped them break numerous records and be put in the same category of the great teams of the past.

After winning their second championship in three years last month, the Warriors made it a priority this offseason to lock down superstar free agents Curry and Durant as well as role players Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

They managed to do exactly that, with Steph signing an eye-catching five-year, $201 million supermax deal. Durant agreed a two-year, $53m contract but decided to take a pay cut of around $7m in order to facilitate deals to bring back Iggy and Livingston.

For good measure, they've also added free agents Nick Young and Omri Casspi to add to their collection of shooters.

In this year's draft the Dubs didn't have a pick of their own so decided to buy a pick from the Chicago Bulls on draft night and may have got themselves a steal in the process.

With the 38th pick, the Warriors selected Oregon power forward Jordan Bell who comes out of college with a reputation as being one of the best shot blockers at that level.

Having so far failed to re-sign center JaVale McGee, Bell could prove to be a cheaper alternative for Golden State as they lack a genuine rim protector.

During his college career with Oregon, the 22-year-old racked up 233 blocks over the course of 105 games, per Basketball Reference.

Shot blocking is a valuable commodity in the NBA and Bell says it's all down to timing and rather oddly revealed that he mastered it thanks to the video game Guitar Hero.

“You got to like try to get it exactly. I hate video games, but that’s the one video game I played every single day," Bell said.

"Strumming, hit the button at the same exact time, catch it on the screen. Shot-blocking, to me, is all about timing. I know tall people who can’t block a shot to save their life. That right there really helped to get my timing.”

It's certainly one of the more bizarre ways of perfecting an NBA skill but if he manages to swat shots away with regularity whilst on the floor the Warriors, head coach Steve Kerr will know who thank.