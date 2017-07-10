Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Jordan Bell.

Warriors rookie Jordan Bell credits video game for becoming a good shot blocker

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most complete teams in the NBA and have turned into the most formidable force the league has ever seen. 

They will arguably go down as the greatest offensive team of all time with their ability to score at will. 

Boasting the offensive talents of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson has helped them break numerous records and be put in the same category of the great teams of the past. 

After winning their second championship in three years last month, the Warriors made it a priority this offseason to lock down superstar free agents Curry and Durant as well as role players Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston. 

They managed to do exactly that, with Steph signing an eye-catching five-year, $201 million supermax deal. Durant agreed a two-year, $53m contract but decided to take a pay cut of around $7m in order to facilitate deals to bring back Iggy and Livingston. 

For good measure, they've also added free agents Nick Young and Omri Casspi to add to their collection of shooters. 

In this year's draft the Dubs didn't have a pick of their own so decided to buy a pick from the Chicago Bulls on draft night and may have got themselves a steal in the process.

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade And Rally

With the 38th pick, the Warriors selected Oregon power forward Jordan Bell who comes out of college with a reputation as being one of the best shot blockers at that level. 

Having so far failed to re-sign center JaVale McGee, Bell could prove to be a cheaper alternative for Golden State as they lack a genuine rim protector. 

During his college career with Oregon, the 22-year-old racked up 233 blocks over the course of 105 games, per Basketball Reference. 

Shot blocking is a valuable commodity in the NBA and Bell says it's all down to timing and rather oddly revealed that he mastered it thanks to the video game Guitar Hero.

Colorado v Oregon

“You got to like try to get it exactly. I hate video games, but that’s the one video game I played every single day," Bell said.

"Strumming, hit the button at the same exact time, catch it on the screen. Shot-blocking, to me, is all about timing. I know tall people who can’t block a shot to save their life. That right there really helped to get my timing.”

It's certainly one of the more bizarre ways of perfecting an NBA skill but if he manages to swat shots away with regularity whilst on the floor the Warriors, head coach Steve Kerr will know who thank. 

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Stephen Curry
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

WATCH: Alexa Bliss did something incredible at WWE Great Balls of Fire

WATCH: Alexa Bliss did something incredible at WWE Great Balls of Fire

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

Watch: Paul Pogba brutally pranks female reporter during interview with Romelu Lukaku

Watch: Paul Pogba brutally pranks female reporter during interview with Romelu Lukaku

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again