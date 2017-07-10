GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Nadal.

Rafael Nadal bangs his head in the tunnel before Gilles Muller match at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal sounded pretty confident ahead of his fourth round match at Wimbledon against Gilles Muller.

It’s not hard to see why. The Spaniard has produced some exceptional matches during his opening three wins and was aware that if he continued to shine then Muller would stand little chance.

“I'm very aware of the fact I have a very serious rival in front of me, someone who's a specialist on this surface. I'm going to try to be courageous, aggressive and play well," Nadal said before Monday’s tie, per the Independent.

"If I were able to play at the same level I've played so far it would be very good.

"I have to try to reach that level, to try to maintain that level because evidently the level was very high."

Nadal lost the first two sets

So Nadal, like every tennis fan out there, was completely surprised when Muller, 34, raced into a two-set lead.

Muller sprang a surprise by winning the first two sets 6-3, 6-4. It left Nadal needing to take the match to five sets in order to have any chance of reaching the quarter-final.

Nadal banged his head before the match

Nadal was caught banging his head against a door frame while he waited to enter the court and fans are wondering if that is what has caused his slow start.

Watch the video below.

And here’s how Twitter reacted.

Nadal, like Roger Federer, has played in fewer tournaments this year in a bid to protect his body and he’s seen the positives and negatives of his strategy.

“I’ve had the good fortunes of not needing to play every week," Nadal added.

"Whenever I've got to a competition I've considered it a special situation, because if you were competing every week it becomes a routine.

"On the one hand it's good that you give yourself more opportunities in the year, but on the other hand it loses the essence of going to compete and what it means."

The 31-year-old voiced his concerns about playing a grass before the tournament, citing the problem it could cause to his knees.

While grass isn’t his favourite surface, defeat to Muller would certainly be a surprise.

Nadal leads 5-2 in the third set at the time of writing.

Will Rafa Nadal beat Gilles Muller? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Stanislas Wawrinka
Maria Sharapova
Venus Williams
Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

