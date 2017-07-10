Matt Hardy had a rough night yesterday (Sun. July 9, 2017) at the Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view (PPV).

Earlier this year The Hardy Brothers, Matt and Jeff, decided to depart from their former promotion of Impact Wrestling in favor of doing some work for Ring Of Honor (ROH). Soon after that, however, The Hardys made a surprise return to the WWE at WrestleMania 33 in April as surprise entrants in the Fatal Four Way Ladder match for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Matt and Jeff defeated then-RAW tag champs Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, Big Cass and Enzo Amore, and Sheamus and Cesaro to become the new champions. The win marked the brother's seventh run as Tag Team Champions, and Matt's eight.

The brothers then began a feud with the team of Sheamus and Cesaro, who started off as respectful baby face competitors before turning heel and attacking Matt and Jeff after their match at the Payback PPV.

Sheamus and Cesaro once again earned the No. 1-contenders spot for the RAW Tag Team Championships on Monday Night RAW, setting up a Steel Cage match between the two teams at Extreme Rules. Although it was an extremely close finish, it was the team of Sheamus and Cesaro that escaped the cage first, thus making them the new champions.

At last night's Great Balls Of Fire PPV, The Hardy Boyz and the team of Sheamus and Cesaro met in a 30-minute Iron Man Tag Team match for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Sheamus and Cesaro were able to build up a comfortable 2-0 lead before The Hardys began to make progress and even the odds.

Sheamus and Cesaro won the match with a score of four falls to three. Now that Matt and Jeff have failed to regain the titles from Sheamus and Cesaro it is possible that they could be out of the championship picture for the time being.

During their match at Great Balls Of Fire, however, Matt suffered a pretty nasty cut that left him gushing blood throughout the majority of the bout. The cut was extremely noticeable and quite the unfortunate event, given that WWE tries to avoid blood on its programing nowadays with its PG rating.

Matt posted the following picture of the nasty cut on Twitter last night following his match:

