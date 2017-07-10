When Michy Batshuayi joined Chelsea for £31.5 million last summer, you would have forgiven him for thinking he would feature regularly at Stamford Bridge.

But he didn't. In the Belgian's 20 Premier League appearances, in which he scored a respectable five goals, 19 came from the bench.

Despite being Chelsea's No.2 striker, Batshuayi was very rarely used by Antonio Conte, who afforded his summer signing just 239 minutes of league football.

Article continues below

And that's not good enough for the 23-year-old, who explained last month that he will not settle for another season sat on the bench.

"No, no, no. Everyone knows that I have to play more, that I have to score goals," said Batshuayi, per the Guardian. "There's a World Cup coming up next year. I want to be ready for the World Cup.

Article continues below

"But I'm not going to ask anything. I'm going to listen to what they are saying. They are the boss, not me. And afterwards, I'll discuss it with my agent and the club.

"A loan? That's not up to me. That's up to them. They take the decisions, not me."

Batshuayi has since been linked with a move to Fenerbahce in Turkey, coinciding with rumours that Diego Costa is set for a return to Atletico Madrid.

Costa leaving would undoubtedly aid Batshuayi's bid to play more minutes but, again, that could depend on whether Conte succeeds in his pursuit of Alvaro Morata.

Should Morata arrive from Real Madrid for £70 million, Batshuayi would once again be made second-choice striker.

Chelsea fans grew to love the Belgium international for his positive attitude throughout his debut season, and now he's responded to the rumours of him leaving in brilliant fashion.

Batshuayi has posted a video of himself getting an injection on Twitter alongside the caption: "When ppl asking me where I'm going but Chelsea's LITERALLY in my blood right now 💉💙 .. 😂😂😂."

Check it out.

BATSHUAYI DENIES CHELSEA EXIT RUMOURS

Batshuayi then posted a follow-up tweet saying: "(I hate needles tho 😭😭)."

Batshuayi's video suggests he's desperate to stay at Chelsea and prove himself, which the club's fans absolutely loved. Here's how Twitter reacted.

TWITTER REACTS

At the age of 23, Batshuayi has much to learn but plenty of time to do so at Chelsea, where he believes he has all the tools to reach his potential.

"I have lived difficult moments, but it's in times like those that you learn the most," he added. Certainly, when you're surrounded by top-class players, like Cesc Fabregas, Eden Hazard, all of them, you only can make progress in a situation like that.

"I haven't played a lot, you know, but I managed to scored one of the most important goals. It gave me a boost. Good for me, good for the team.

"Of course I wanted to play more, and of course I wanted to score more goals. That's normal. All players want that. But we have become champions. That’s really good for me. It’s a wonderful experience."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms