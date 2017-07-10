Manchester United have announced the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

The Red Devils confirmed the move on Twitter, with Lukaku signing a five-year deal at Old Trafford.

It took some time for Man United to announce the Belgium's arrival but the club's fans feel it's been worth the wait.

Jose Mourinho now has the striker he needed after Zlatan Ibrahimovic's release.

The 24-year-old, who will cost Man United £75 million, potentially rising to £90m, has given an interview with ESPN in which he expressed his excitement about signing for “the biggest club in the world”.

Man United announce Lukaku

Lukaku has posted his first tweet since becoming a Man United player.

"First of all I want to thank God for this opportunity," he wrote. "Delighted and blessed to be part of the greatest club in the world @ManUtd."

“Who would say no to the biggest club in the world?,” Lukaku told ESPN.

"Best stadium in England. The best fans. This is the perfect opportunity. I always said I wanted to play for a team that's challenging for every trophy that there is.

"I think Manchester United at the minute wants to be the dominant team, that dominant force. If you look at their history, it says enough.

“To become part of a club like them is something that I really wanted. I'm thankful for the opportunity that they gave me.

"Now it's time to work hard, work harder than I ever did before. I'm willing to do it. Hopefully, it will come a good way."

Pogba played a part in Lukaku's signing

Lukaku went on to reveal how Pogba convinced him to join him at Old Trafford.

"I've been talking to [Pogba] for about seven or eight years. And now he's living in Manchester," Lukaku added. "I live in Manchester. He lives like down the road from where I live, so we're together on a daily basis.

"He was explaining to me how it went at the club, and it triggered something in my head. When the opportunity came, I didn't have to think twice. I'm really excited.

"All of [the Man United players]. I think they're all top players, a good group of guys that is hungry to win trophies.”

