Stone Cold on how Brock Lesnar can help Samoa Joe

Stone Cold Steve Austin knows a thing or two about how to get over with the WWE audience, and that's exactly what he sees going on for Samoa Joe in the midst of his feud with Brock Lesnar.

Joe got the call up from NXT to the main roster earlier this year as the enforcer of former WWE Champion turned WWE official Triple H, attacking Seth Rollins on multiple occasions on behalf of "The Game." After the conclusion of their rivalry, Joe was thrusted into a Fatal Five-Way main event match at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) to crown the new No. 1-contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship.

"The Destroyer" was able to overcome fellow top Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Bray Wyatt to earn the shot at the Universal strap, after choking out Balor to unconsciousness to win the match.

In the weeks leading up to their match, Joe did his best to terrorize "The Beast" and get in his head by attacking his advocate, Paul Heyman, and sneaking up on Lesnar himself and locking in the Coquina Clutch, showing virtually no fear towards "The Beast."

The pair finally clashed last night (Sun. July 9, 2017) in the main event of the Great Balls Of Fire PPV, putting on a great physical match-up for the WWE Universe. Joe gave Lesnar no time to start the match, attacking him from behind as he entered the ring and putting him through an announce table before the match ever officially started.

Despite his best efforts, and putting up one heck of a fight, one F-5 from Lesnar was enough to put the Samoan down for a three count and a successful Universal Championship retain.

WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin took to his podcast, The Steve Austin Show, to throw a ton of praise towards the Lesnar and Joe feud, and claimed that he believes Lesnar and Heyman are doing as much as they can to help get the former Impact Wrestling star over (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Man, I think Brock is such a great business guy and I think there's mutual respect there. And I think that Paul E. probably loves Joe. And I just think, yeah, they're trying like hell to help get this guy over to the next level.

"Joe has done a great job of getting himself over and just going down that road of the intensity level that I wanted to see from Joe."

