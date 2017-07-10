All of the focus is understandably falling on Floyd Mayweather and the UFC’s Conor McGregor, as that fantasy match-up is now edging closer to becoming a reality with their four-city world tour kicking off this week.

Not many thought it would happen, but the outspoken Irishman did all of the right things to get Money to sit up, listen, entertain offers from the UFC and managed to lure him out of retirement for a 50th – and potentially final fight.

SUPER FIGHT

Although we know where the venue is, not many other details have been revealed right now, especially in regards to what we could see on the undercard.

One thing is for sure, it’s going to be boxing, so there won’t be any other boxers vs. mixed martial artists throwing it down inside of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

We’ve already heard UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic call out heavyweight sensation Anthony Joshua, while Cub Swanson is interested in taking on Paulie Malignaggi but we now know the first fighter to feature on the undercard.

Considering Mayweather will be a big presence over the whole event, it was only a matter of time before it was revealed that his protégé Gervonta Davis will be in action.

The 22-year-old is the reigning IBF super featherweight champion, and was last in action when he picked up a third-round TKO win over Britain’s Liam Walsh at the Copper Box Arena in London, with Mayweather watching on closely.

UNDERCARD

When TMZ Sports caught up with the Baltimore native, ‘Tank’ revealed that he’s in the co-main event, although no opponent has been announced yet.

He said: “Yes. I’m the co-main event.

“It feels great. Just having my hometown back me, Under Armour back me and Floyd back me and I’m on the undercard, it feels amazing.

"There’s a few names that they’ve mentioned. And I believe that both of them will get knocked out.”

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Davis will be featured on the card, considering Mayweather will still have his promoter’s cap on and will use the event to get Mayweather Promotion’s name out there, while showing off some of the finest talent he has on the books.

In fact, we can probably expect some other fighters under the Mayweather umbrella to receive this lucrative opportunity too.

Just don’t expect any massive names that would end up overshadowing the incredible main event.

What do you make of Gervonta Davis being in the co-main event? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

