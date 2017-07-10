Samoa Joe had the opportunity of a lifetime on Sunday night at the inaugural Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, as he was the first challenger for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship since the latter defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 33.

The build-up to it was incredible, as The Destroyer finally made his mark on Monday Night RAW when he emerged victorious from the Fatal Five-Way match at Extreme Rules by choking out Finn Balor in the middle of the ring.

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE

Since then, he’s been on the up with many calling for him to remain in the championship picture.

He locked both Paul Heyman and Lesnar into the Coquina Clutch to show he’s not someone The Beast Incarnate can take lightly, while he also instigated a brawl when he finally came face to face with the champion on an episode of RAW.

Although the result was never in doubt, Joe reportedly impressed Lesnar during his performance during their match in Dallas.

Lesnar only needed on F5 to pick up the win, but it’s being said that he was pleased that Joe was giving as good as he received and was able to take Lesnar’s unique, hard-hitting style.

The sad thing about this, though, is that it probably means Joe is out of the championship picture for now.

THANK YOU JOE

Their main event contest lasted less than seven minutes, but you can’t really call it a squash match as Joe did get in plenty of offence, and the fans made sure they knew that he was appreciated for all of the good work he’s been doing.

Some wrestling fans who were in attendance stuck around until Great Balls of Fire went off the air, with Lesnar and Heyman leaving the ring while the cameras were still rolling.

As you’ll be able to see below, one fan revealed that the audience that stuck around actually started chanting ‘Thank you Joe’ while he was standing in the middle of the ring; a great show of appreciation from somebody many thought would never make it to WWE, let alone perform on a stage like that.

That does speak volumes, as Joe has been billed as the despicable heel in this feud while Lesnar has portrayed the face, but fans didn’t seem to care as they just appreciated the hard work Joe has put in to make this feud more entertaining than many thought it would be.

In fact, this match is the main reason why many wanted to tune in.

What do you make of the reaction Samoa Joe received after Great Balls of Fire?

