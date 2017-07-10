The arrival of Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United has helped to soften the blow of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s departure.

Although the Swede’s Man United career ended on an emotional note - he was released after suffering a serious knee injury - Lukaku is certainly a worthy replacement.

The Belgian scored 25 goals in the Premier League last season, eight more than Ibrahimovic managed.

Article continues below

So while Man United fans will miss Zlatan, Lukaku’s arrival ensures the club will quickly move on.

Man United confirmed the 24-year-old arrival this afternoon after they agreed a reported £75 million fee with Everton, potentially rising to £90m.

Article continues below

There was plenty of debate surrounding which number Lukaku would wear, what with numbers nine and 10 both being available.

Lukaku will wear No.9

Ibrahimovic’s departure obviously made No.9 available and Wayne Rooney’s move to Everton cleared the way for Lukaku to take up the No.10 shirt, which he wore at Goodison Park.

But Lukaku has decided to take on No.9, breaking a tradition of wearing No.10 because of its importance to his mother.

"I always asked my mother what number, and I used to play with the 10 because my mother's birthday is on Oct. 10, so it's the 10th month of the year," Lukaku told ESPN.

"That's why I played with No. 10. I asked for the number nine because I'm a striker.”

Lukaku asked Ibrahimovic to wear No.9

And, while Ibrahimovic’s release meant No.9 was readily available, Lukaku still felt the need to ask the 35-year-old for it.

He added: “Strikers play with No. 9. It's a nice number, and I asked the permission of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“I want to thank him, as well, for allowing me to wear that number."

Ibrahimovic has given Lukaku advice

Of course, Ibrahimovic was never going to say no to Lukaku. The Belgium international even revealed that the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain ace has given him advice throughout his career.

"He did a wonderful job for the club," he told ESPN, per Goal.

"He was the main guy at Manchester United, and he's a guy I really look up to and who I learn from a lot because we share the same agent. Here and there he sends a bit of advice to me, and it helps me improve.

"But I'm Romelu Lukaku - I'm not Zlatan Ibrahimovic. I will fill up the striker position in my way, but I know I have to work really hard and deliver more than I've done before."

Can Romelu Lukaku be as successful as Zlatan Ibrahimovic? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms