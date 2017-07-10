GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

-.

Romelu Lukaku produced a moment of history against Man United in 2013

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

On Monday afternoon, the biggest deal of the 2017 summer transfer window was confirmed as Romelu Lukaku officially made the move from Everton to Manchester United for £75m.

The 24-year-old signed a five-year deal with the Red Devils and will now begin training with his new club in Los Angeles.

Lukaku has said in interviews that he simply could not reject a move to Jose Mourinho's side because they're 'the biggest club in the world'.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Clearly, the Belgian striker is a big fan of his new employers but back in 2013, while he was on loan at West Brom, Lukaku created Premier League history against United.

In Sir Alex Ferguson's last game in charge, the striker became the first player in the Premier League to score a perfect hattrick against the division's most successful side.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WATCH: Alexa Bliss did something incredible at WWE Great Balls of Fire

WATCH: Alexa Bliss did something incredible at WWE Great Balls of Fire

Brock Lesnar had an amazing reaction after WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV win

Brock Lesnar had an amazing reaction after WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV win

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

The game at the Hawthorns finished 5-5 and amazingly, Lukaku wasn't even involved in the first half and was only introduced at the beginning of the second period.

A video of his glorious treble can be seen below:

The first is a beautifully placed effort with his weaker right foot from the edge of the area to make it 3-2.

A short while later, Lukaku scores a goal which is synonymous with his Everton days, latching onto a through ball and calmly slotting past the keeper with his trusted left boot.

The second only made it 5-3 with 10 minutes to go but just five minutes later, he completed a famous comeback with one of the scrappiest headers ever witnessed in England's top-flight.

Southampton v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Seeing his initial effort saved, Lukaku is almost bundled to the floor near the goal line and manages to get his head to it while virtually prone.

Still, they all count and the trio of goals capped off a wonderful loan spell for the Belgian back in 2013, one that really set his Premier League career into motion.

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Now, he's the second most expensive player in English history and has a chance to shine alongside his £89m pal, Paul Pogba.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

WATCH: Alexa Bliss did something incredible at WWE Great Balls of Fire

WATCH: Alexa Bliss did something incredible at WWE Great Balls of Fire

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

Watch: Liverpool players undergo brutal fitness test - there was only one winner

Watch: Paul Pogba brutally pranks female reporter during interview with Romelu Lukaku

Watch: Paul Pogba brutally pranks female reporter during interview with Romelu Lukaku

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again