On Monday afternoon, the biggest deal of the 2017 summer transfer window was confirmed as Romelu Lukaku officially made the move from Everton to Manchester United for £75m.

The 24-year-old signed a five-year deal with the Red Devils and will now begin training with his new club in Los Angeles.

Lukaku has said in interviews that he simply could not reject a move to Jose Mourinho's side because they're 'the biggest club in the world'.

Clearly, the Belgian striker is a big fan of his new employers but back in 2013, while he was on loan at West Brom, Lukaku created Premier League history against United.

In Sir Alex Ferguson's last game in charge, the striker became the first player in the Premier League to score a perfect hattrick against the division's most successful side.

The game at the Hawthorns finished 5-5 and amazingly, Lukaku wasn't even involved in the first half and was only introduced at the beginning of the second period.

A video of his glorious treble can be seen below:

The first is a beautifully placed effort with his weaker right foot from the edge of the area to make it 3-2.

A short while later, Lukaku scores a goal which is synonymous with his Everton days, latching onto a through ball and calmly slotting past the keeper with his trusted left boot.

The second only made it 5-3 with 10 minutes to go but just five minutes later, he completed a famous comeback with one of the scrappiest headers ever witnessed in England's top-flight.

Seeing his initial effort saved, Lukaku is almost bundled to the floor near the goal line and manages to get his head to it while virtually prone.

Still, they all count and the trio of goals capped off a wonderful loan spell for the Belgian back in 2013, one that really set his Premier League career into motion.

Now, he's the second most expensive player in English history and has a chance to shine alongside his £89m pal, Paul Pogba.

