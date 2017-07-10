Fan starts petition to have Roman Reigns arrested

Could Roman Reigns be heading to the slammer after what he did last night (Sun. July 9, 2017)?

Since departing from The Shield, Roman Reigns has had a very successful career as a singles competitor in the WWE. "The Guy" has headlined WrestleManias against the likes of Triple H and The Undertaker and has also had his fair share of world title reigns. This past April, he became the second ever man to defeat "The Deadman" in WrestleMania competition.

No other program, however, has caught the attention of WWE fans more than Reign's feud with Braun Strowman. Reigns became the first man to pin "The Monster Among Men" clean in the center of the ring at the WWE's Fastlane pay-per-view (PPV), before Strowman extracted his revenge against Reigns at Payback where he picked up a win to even the odds.

Shortly after that match, however, Reigns viciously assaulted Strowman and caused a storyline injury that was supposed to keep Strowman out-of-action for six months. Just over a month after that, Strowman made his surprise return to Monday Night RAW to attack Reigns and challenge him to an Ambulance match at the Great Balls Of Fire PPV.

Reigns accepted the match and the pair continued to attack one another in the weeks leading up to their match by tossing one another into an ambulance on Monday Night RAW. When they finally went head-to-head at Great Balls Of Fire last night, Reigns went for a spear on Strowman right by the ambulance doors but the former Wyatt Family member moved out the way, sending Reigns flying into the back of the ambulance.

Strowman closed the doors behind him and was declared the match winner. After the match, however, Reigns attacked Strowman and threw him into the back of the ambulance before driving the truck backstage himself. Once there, "The Big Dog" reversed the ambulance into a production truck, caving the back of the ambulance in and trapping Strwoman inside.

The fire department needed to come and bust open the badly damaged ambulance door to free a bloody Strowman, who walked off dazed after refusing medical attention.

The WWE Universe went nuts for the segment - so nuts that one fan was motivated enough to start a petition to get Reigns arrested for attempted murder. The petition reads as follows:

"Less than an hour ago, at the WWE Great Balls Of Fire PPV, Roman Reigns was a sore loser, he lost to Braun Strowman, and then proceeded to spear him after the match, send him into the ambulance, pushed the driver out, drove it backstage and and drove it into the back of a trailer.

"The man left an injured victor, trapped in a ambulance for a solid 10+ minutes. We need to have this happen. OOOWWWAAAAHHHH"

What are your thoughts on the fan-created petition to have Reigns jailed? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

