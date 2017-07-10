Manchester United today confirmed the arrival of Romelu Lukaku for £75 million, making him their second most expensive signing ever.

The Belgian has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford with the option to extend for a further year.

Upon completing his move from Everton, Lukaku said: "I would like to start by thanking Everton and the fans for the last four wonderful seasons.

"I have made some special friends and we have shared some amazing moments.

"However, when Manchester United and Jose Mourinho come knocking at the door it is an opportunity of a lifetime and one that I could not turn down.

"You could see the fight, determination and the spirit in this team during the Europa League final and I want to become a part of that.

"I cannot wait to run out at Old Trafford in front of 75,000 fans but before that pre-season is where the hard work starts and I am looking forward to that first training session."

United fans are understandably delighted with signing Lukaku after Zlatan Ibrahimovic was released by the club on June 30.

As one goalscoring machine leaves, another one arrives.

Doubts remain as to whether Lukaku is ready to make the step up to Champions League football, but his goalscoring record last season speaks for itself.

In 37 Premier League appearances, the 24-year-old scored 25 goals - second only to Harry Kane's 29 goals and above the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Sergio Aguero.

Football fans have been reacting to Lukaku's confirmed move to United on Twitter and now Gary Lineker has chipped in with a pretty perfect tweet.

In the post below, Lineker explains that irrespective of the fee and Lukaku not yet being the "finished article", he's a great signing for United given his potential and knack for scoring goals.

Lineker wrote: "Excellent signing by @ManUtd. He may not yet be the finished article but @RomeluLukaku9 is improving, guarantees goals & has a lot of game."

Well said. Lukaku's biggest flaws are his decision making and first touch, but United have spent big for his goalscoring ability - the rest will come with age.

If the Belgian is able to replicate his goalscoring heroics of last season and help United challenge for the Premier League title once again, he will be regarded as money well spent.

Mourinho is renowned for coaxing the best out of his players and there's every chance his new £75 million signing will be no different.

