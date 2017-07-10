The NBA free agency period this year has been as interesting as ever and has thrown up some intriguing subplots going into the new campaign.

Many of the top free agents, as expected, re-signed with their teams including Stephen Curry and Blake Griffin.

Gordon Hayward was the biggest free agent mover as he departed the Utah Jazz for Boston Celtics.

Despite ultimately being concluded via a sign-and-trade, Chris Paul's move to the Houston Rockets was arguably the biggest deal conducted this offseason.

With that being said, there are still a number of valuable free agents still on the market.

Here are the top five players yet to be signed:

Derrick Rose

The former MVP was keen to re-sign with the New York Knicks but after they drafted promising French point guard Frank Ntilikina, his hopes of remaining in the Big Apple quickly faded.

The 28-year-old's well-publicised health problems are proving to be a huge deterrent to teams as he struggles to land a contract.

He had a decent season last year as he averaged 18 points per game for a dysfunctional Knicks team. He certainly won't receive the $21.3 million he made last year but he can still be productive and be a valuable addition.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

After trading for Avery Bradley from the Boston Celtics, the Detroit Pistons decided not to give Caldwell-Pope an extension and made him an unrestricted free agent.

The shooting guard is seeking a max contract but the Pistons were unwilling to meet his demands. There aren't many teams who have that kind of cap space available to pay the 24-year-old, but the Brooklyn Nets are one team who are able to and that could be his best option.

Detroit pulled its qualifying offer once the majority of teams around the league allocated their money towards other players and his options are now limited.

Nikola Mirotic

The Spaniard is a restricted free agent with the Chicago Bulls but he's not coming off the best of seasons in the Windy City.

The sharpshooter averaged 10 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Bulls last year, but his shooting percentages dipped to just 34 percent from three-point range, and 28 percent in the playoffs.

Despite that, Mirotic can still be productive as a stretch four for teams looking for a floor spacer. The Bulls are able to match any offer to retain his services, however.

Nerlens Noel

The Dallas Mavericks acquired Noel from the Philadelphia 76ers by giving up Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson and a first-round pick.

Therefore it's highly unlikely that they let the restricted free agent get away and are sure to match any offer sheet that's put to him.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, it's just a matter of when and not if the two parties come to an agreement.

Jonathon Simmons

The San Antonio Spurs guard will turn 28 when the new campaign kicks off but he has proven that he can compete at a high level on both ends of the floor.

Simmons enjoyed a breakout year for a championship contender and averaged 13 points in the playoff series against the Houston Rockets and 15 points in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

He may only be a third-year player but he showed enough to prove he can be a starting guard in this league. The Spurs can match any offer and will hate to lose him