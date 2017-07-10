GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

Dana White.

Dana White wants Travis Browne to retire

It has been a terrible run for UFC heavyweight Travis Browne as of late.

The current fiancee of former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey was once on two separate three fight win streaks in the UFC, but has since been on a terrible four fight losing streak as of late. Browne hasn't seen a victory inside the Octagon since January of 2016 when he took home a controversial third round knockout loss to Matt Mitrione.

Since then, "Hapa" has lost four straight, the first coming by way of first round knockout against former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at UFC 200 last July, the second saw him suffer a loss to yet another former heavyweight champion in Fabricio Werdum via unanimous decision in September, then a second round knockout loss to "The Black Beast" Derrick Lewis in February, and lastly a terrible submission loss this past weekend at UFC 213 against Oleksiy Oliynyk.

Browne seemed to be controlling the fight in the early minutes, however, Oliynyk rocked the Hawaiian with a few hard shots and sent him into a daze, allowing him to get the fight to the ground and the submission specialist locked in the rear-naked choke that forced "Hapa" to tap out.

It has been a tremendous fall from grace for the six-foot-six heavyweight, who was once viewed as one of the brightest prospects in the UFC's heavyweight division at one point. After his recent string of losses, in which his chin hasn't showed a great ability to hold up, we may be witnessing the end of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

At the UFC 213 pay-per-view (PPV) post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White commented on Browne's current losing streak and stated that he believes Browne should retire (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“It’s crazy,” White told reporters at the UFC 213 post-fight conference. “Travis Browne was one of those guys that before the ‘Big Foot’ fight – and even in the ‘Big Foot’ fight, I mean he got injured, he blew his hamstring, something weird happened to him – in that fight, the guy looked like he was going to be a world champion.

UFC 213: Nunes vs Shevchenko

"This is one of those sports that you just never know. One minute you’re absolutely unbeatable or unstoppable and the next minute you can’t win a fight.”

“I think that Travis should retire,” White said.

What are your thoughts on White calling for Travis Browne's retirement? Let us know in the comments section below!

