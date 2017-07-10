Manchester United make £40m bid for one of Chelsea's top transfer targets

Manchester United delivered a massive blow to their Premier League rivals, Chelsea, when they announced the signing of Romelu Lukaku in a £75m deal.

The Belgian striker looked set to rejoin the Blues in order to replace Diego Costa but, the Red Devils stole in and snapped up the 24-year-old, who will fill the void left by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

It has been a frustrating transfer window for Antonio Conte's side so far, however, they did get some minor relief when they announced the signing of Roma's Antonio Rudiger for an initial fee of £29m.

But, the Blues may be resigned to misery at the hands of United once again after they outbid them for Monaco midfielder, Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to the Daily Mail.

The French international has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge all summer and was due for a medical recently, however, minor keyhole surgery on his knee meant it had to be delayed.

In that timeframe, United have made their move, offering £40m plus add-ons, eclipsing Chelsea's offer of £37m.

The bid from the Premier League champions was actually never accepted by the Ligue 1 side and this has allowed United to take control of the situation by flexing their financial muscle.

If Mourinho's side pull off the deal in the coming days, it could spell the end for Conte in west London.

The fiery Italian coach was already angered by their failed pursuit of Lukaku but missing out on Bakayoko - who was another top target - could be the final nail in the coffin.

United's activity also puts Chelsea's plans of offloading Nemanja Matic into jeopardy, as they were all set to sell the Serbian to the Red Devils with Bakayoko coming in as a replacement.

One thing is for sure, even if the Monaco man makes it to Stamford Bridge, they will not be selling anyone to Mourinho.

Perhaps now the Blues know how Tottenham felt when they snatched Willian from under their noses back in 2013.

