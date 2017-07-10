Manchester United tasked Paul Pogba with convincing Romelu Lukaku to join them from Everton this summer - and he absolutely smashed it.

Just one week after initial reports revealed the Belgian preferred United over Chelsea, he has signed in a huge £100 million deal.

Pogba and Lukaku have dreamt of playing together since they were teenagers and now that dream has become a reality.

"Well, I always knew he wanted to play with me," Pogba said alongside Lukaku in an exclusive interview with ESPN. "I'm just kidding.

"We knew it would happen one day. One day. I don't know when and where, and now it's happening, so I'm very happy for that."

Lukaku added: "I'm really happy. I'm delighted. I always said that the moment would come.

"When we were younger, I would say there will be a day that we'll play together and we can compete for the trophies that we want to win.

"And now the moment has arrived, so I'm delighted. It's nice to play with one of your best friends in the team.

"Now it's up to us to challenge ourselves, first of all, and then the rest of the team to become better each day."

United fans love Pogba for the role he played in capturing Lukaku, but there is one other player that deserves credit for pushing the deal: Marouane Fellaini.

According to Lukaku himself, Fellaini texted him two days before his move was officially confirmed to tell him he'd made the right decision.

He said: "Fellaini spoke to me two days ago and he sent me a message saying: 'Now you will discover how big and how great the club is'.

"To have a guy who plays with me in the national team and one of my best friends (Pogba) in life in my team is great."

Agent Fellaini at your service. By signing Lukaku, United now boast one of the tallest teams in the Premier League - if not Europe.

The 24-year-old is 6'3", as is Pogba, while Fellaini and David de Gea are the tallest players at 6'4".

Then you have Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof at 6'2", while youngsters Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are both 6'3".

United have never been a long-ball side, but with that kind of height, Jose Mourinho would be foolish to not take advantage when needs must.

