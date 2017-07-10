The future of Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez is still very much up in the air with the Chilean forward entering the last year of his contract.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan have all been linked with the Gunners man but it is said that he wishes to remain in England, making Manchester City the frontrunners for his signature.

Pep Guardiola is said to be keen on adding Sanchez to his further bolster his immensely talented forward line and the duo previously worked together at Barcelona.

City are reportedly preparing a £50m bid for the Arsenal man, although, Arsene Wenger's side have stated they will require at least £80m for his services.

Nevertheless, Guardiola's team are ready to unleash their secret weapon in their pursuit of Sanchez; his Chilean teammate, Claudio Bravo.

City believe their goalkeeper can be a key factor in proceedings with the two South American stars said to be very close friends off the pitch.

A source told The Sun: “The two are close pals and spent a lot of time together while away in Russia for the Confederations Cup.

“Their families know each other as well. Wenger does not want to sell to a domestic rival, but this is not good news for him.

“Even though he is rated at £50m and is expected to leave, Arsenal do not want him to go to City and would rather sell him abroad.”

However, Bravo can only do so much for the club as he lacks the power to convince the Arsenal board to sell their star man.

Sanchez has apparently made it clear that he wishes to make the move to the Etihad but the Gunners are wary of selling to a Premier League rival after previous mistakes.

Robin van Persie and Samir Nasri are two famous cases of Wenger's side choosing this route and they're keen not to repeat it.

So, it seems Bravo's attempts could be in vain but I guess it's worth a try.

