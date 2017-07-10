GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

-.

Man City ready to use their secret weapon to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The future of Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez is still very much up in the air with the Chilean forward entering the last year of his contract.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan have all been linked with the Gunners man but it is said that he wishes to remain in England, making Manchester City the frontrunners for his signature.

Pep Guardiola is said to be keen on adding Sanchez to his further bolster his immensely talented forward line and the duo previously worked together at Barcelona.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

City are reportedly preparing a £50m bid for the Arsenal man, although, Arsene Wenger's side have stated they will require at least £80m for his services.

Nevertheless, Guardiola's team are ready to unleash their secret weapon in their pursuit of Sanchez; his Chilean teammate, Claudio Bravo.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WATCH: Alexa Bliss did something incredible at WWE Great Balls of Fire

WATCH: Alexa Bliss did something incredible at WWE Great Balls of Fire

Shock RAW star just put himself in the picture to face Brock Lesnar next

Shock RAW star just put himself in the picture to face Brock Lesnar next

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Man Utd to complete £50m deal this week after Romelu Lukaku signing [Independent]

Man Utd to complete £50m deal this week after Romelu Lukaku signing [Independent]

City believe their goalkeeper can be a key factor in proceedings with the two South American stars said to be very close friends off the pitch.

A source told The Sun: “The two are close pals and spent a lot of time together while away in Russia for the Confederations Cup.

“Their families know each other as well. Wenger does not want to sell to a domestic rival, but this is not good news for him.

Portugal v Chile: Semi-Final - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

“Even though he is rated at £50m and is expected to leave, Arsenal do not want him to go to City and would rather sell him abroad.”

However, Bravo can only do so much for the club as he lacks the power to convince the Arsenal board to sell their star man.

Sanchez has apparently made it clear that he wishes to make the move to the Etihad but the Gunners are wary of selling to a Premier League rival after previous mistakes.

Chile v Germany: Final - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

Robin van Persie and Samir Nasri are two famous cases of Wenger's side choosing this route and they're keen not to repeat it.

So, it seems Bravo's attempts could be in vain but I guess it's worth a try.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

WATCH: Alexa Bliss did something incredible at WWE Great Balls of Fire

WATCH: Alexa Bliss did something incredible at WWE Great Balls of Fire

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Alvaro Morata decides the club he wants to join after Man Utd sign Romelu Lukaku [as]

Man Utd to complete £50m deal this week after Romelu Lukaku signing [Independent]

Man Utd to complete £50m deal this week after Romelu Lukaku signing [Independent]

Stormzy has reacted on Twitter after newspaper mistakes him for Romelu Lukaku

Stormzy has reacted on Twitter after newspaper mistakes him for Romelu Lukaku

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again