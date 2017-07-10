Thirteen years ago, Manchester United spent £27 million to sign an exciting 18-year-old from Everton.

Wayne Rooney burst onto the seen at Goodison Park in 2002 with a last-minute wonder goal against Arsenal to end their 30-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Two years later he joined Sir Alex Ferguson's side and now, thirteen years on, he's parted ways with United as a legend and their all-time top goalscorer.

And the club he's joined? Everton, of course.

Rooney is back to where it all began after completing a free transfer to the Toffees, with Romelu Lukaku heading in the opposite direction to Old Trafford.

A number of past and present teammates have been paying tribute to Rooney, including Rio Ferdinand, who topped the lot with a brilliant Instagram post.

He wrote (see below): "I have just seen this kid make a couple of seasoned England defenders look very basic, then nonchalantly dink the ball over/around the keeper....then jog back like it was some sort of regular playground mess about.

"That was during an England training session & the first time I had got to see this kid named @waynerooney 🙌🏻 since then.... Records Broken - 253 @manchesterunited goals / 53 @england goals!

"All Time Legend.... great guy & great family! Good luck in your next chapter 👊🏽 P.S. Shearer record next 😂⚽️."

One man who doesn't own a Twitter or Instagram account is Ferguson, and so the former United manager has paid homage to Rooney using good old video technology.

In the video below, Sir Alex explains how he didn't think anyone would break Sir Bobby Charlton's goalscoring record at United - but Rooney did.

He also believes no one will ever surpass Rooney's haul of 253 goals, and that the 31-year-old is one of the best value signings in English football history. Check it out.

SIR ALEX'S TRIBUTE TO ROONEY

On Rooney becoming United's all-time record goalscorer, Ferguson said: "Well, it lasted for 44 years, you don't think it's going to be done.

"When Wayne Rooney joined the club, I could never imagine anyone would beat Sir Bobby Charlton's record. So the achievement is outstanding. It's amazing.

"And with 200 games short of Bobby's playing record makes it even more amazing."

And when asked if any United player will ever score more than 253 goals for the club, he added: "Well, I don't think so."

