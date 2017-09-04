Zinedine Zidane has opened up about his headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final, saying he is 'not proud' about the incident.

Having opened the scoring in the final from the penalty spot, in what was his last ever professional appearance, 'Zizou' was shown a straight red card in extra-time for headbutting Materazzi in the chest.

It was no way for one of football's greatest ever players to bow out of the game, and matters were worsened when France lost a penalty shoot-out to hand Italy the trophy, with Zidane certain to have taken one.

Article continues below

Zidane has taken the route into management after hanging up his boots, working up through the ranks at Real Madrid before eventually landing the top job.

He has since become the first manager to retain the Champions League, and won Real's first La Liga title since 2012.

Article continues below

"I did not feel proud," said Zidane, in an interview for French channel Telefoot.

"I am not proud of this gesture. of all these young people, all these coaches, all those volunteers who make football a different thing, but it is part of my career, my life, it is one of those things that are not pleasant, we must accept, that we must digest."

In the same interview, Zidane is pictured breaking down in tears, after audio footage of his father, Smail, speaking to the press is played to him.

Smail tells the media of his love for Zinedine and his family, which sparked tears from the French legend.

"I am not ashamed to tell him I love him, the grand children, too," stated Smail.

"When I phone them I tell them "I love you", I said it before, I say it now, and I’ll say it again."

Zidane is back in action with Madrid next weekend against Levante when the league fixtures resume, following the international break.

He has already guided the team to two trophies this term, winning the domestic Super Cup against Barcelona, as well as the European Super Cup, with a 2-1 success over Manchester United in Macedonia.

However, they struggled to a 2-2 draw with Valencia at the Bernabeu last time out, with teenage sensation Marco Asensio twice equalising to earn his side a point.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms