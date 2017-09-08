Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Steve Kerr identifies who might stop the Warriors this season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

On a recent appearance on SiriusXM radio, former NBA coach and current ESPN broadcaster Jeff Van Gundy made a definitive proclamation.

“The Warriors are gonna win forever if everything stays the same … this season is over. We're gonna play it out, and the Warriors are gonna win. And then the next year it's gonna be the same thing,” he said.

Regardless of the many moves and transactions that were made this summer, Van Gundy (and a large number of other influential members of the media) believe that the Warriors will glide to their fourth-straight NBA Finals appearance and their third title in four seasons this year since their entire core will be back and ready to go.

When asked what or who might slow down his team in the upcoming season, coach Steve Kerr had an interesting response.

"The biggest challenge is complacency," Kerr told Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. "We've been to The Finals three years in a row. And for our core group, I guess that would be four or five guys - Shaun (Livingston) and Andre (Iguodala), Steph (Curry), Klay (Thompson), Draymond (Green) - that's a long haul and you just cannot lose your edge in this league.”

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

Therefore, Kerr believes the only thing that can slow the Warriors down is their own attitude. There are a few other factors that he and the team will focus on as well.

“You know, defensively we’ll be keeping a close eye on our numbers and our intensity and our fundamentals. We’re not going to let them slide. And yet, human nature is to let your guard down a little bit with success… So, we have to be aware of that, the coaching staff, and we can’t disregard that ... that’s the balance we’ve got to find," the coach explained.

Discipline will be a major focus of the coaching staff.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

"We always talk about our balance between being a little crazy and disciplined. It sounds like an oxymoron, but we need to keep our edge; pace ourselves, too," Kerr noted. "And how do you do that? That’s our job as a staff, to try to navigate that.”

Kerr also provided an update on his own health, as he missed a number of games last seasons due to complications stemming from multiple back surgeries.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Two

“I’m not 100 percent by any means,” Kerr admitted. “But I’ve had a good summer. I’ve had a summer of exploring a lot of different procedures and doctors and theories. So, I feel good about my progress. But, you know, as I’ve learned a long time ago, it’s just not an overnight thing… It’s a process. It really is. So, I’ve got to keep going.”

Kerr and the Warriors are currently the favorites to win it all this season, and the coach’s words verify that he doesn’t think any other squad has what it takes to dethrone them.

Topics:
NBA
NBA Finals
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Western Conference

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

Liverpool fans go crazy after Naby Keita scores incredible goal for RB Leipzig

Liverpool fans go crazy after Naby Keita scores incredible goal for RB Leipzig

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again