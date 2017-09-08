Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Three games into the Premier League season and the ‘Wenger Out’ campaign are in full flow.

Despite signing a two-year contract in the summer, many Gooners want the Frenchman gone.

In fairness, scraping past Leicester, losing to Stoke and getting thrashed by Liverpool isn’t the greatest start to a season.

And Wenger didn’t exactly do too much to win over his critics in the transfer window.

Once again, the north London club made a profit in the transfer window with just Alexandre Lacazette arriving for a fee - along with Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer.

They may have kept Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil - but they lost Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to a rival who offered him a lesser wage.

And after disappointing results on the pitch, Arsenal fans are planning yet another protest.

That’s according to the Evening Standard who are reporting a “furious group of Arsenal fans plans to resume their 'Wenger Out' protests in the coming weeks.”

Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Premier League

They have identified the home match against West Brom on September 25 as the most likely occasion, depending on results leading up to that date.

A member of the protest group told the Standard: "We are not going away and we are going to be continually rubbing Wenger’s face in his failures.

"This is not a knee-jerk response to results. We always expected we would have to protest again. We have been planning for it.

"He has been rabbiting on again about values, financial stability, 'Hunger Index'... everything but football. He is going to leave in ignominy eventually. We don't think Stan Kroenke will listen to us, so we'll protest to get us an owner who will."

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-ARSENAL

What the banner will say

And they have also revealed the banner they plan to unveil.

It reads: "Arsene: it's not the fans; it's not the press; it's not the players; it's you.”

While Wenger often gets blamed for Arsenal’s shortcomings and lack of a league title since 2004, he rarely holds his hands up and admits he’s in the wrong.

That was the case once again after his side were humiliated by Liverpool before the international break.

Wenger is sorry

“If some people feel as if I am the problem, then I am sorry that I am the problem,” Wenger said post-match.

“We want our fans to be with us even in a losing performance like that. The only thing we can do is come back and give them a better performance.”

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL

Well, Wenger better hope Arsenal turn the corner very soon or else there will be more ‘Wenger Out’ protests in the coming weeks.

Topics:
Aaron Ramsey
Football
Premier League
Thierry Henry
Mesut Özil
Alexis Sanchez
Arsenal
Theo Walcott

