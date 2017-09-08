Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino admits he threatened to headbutt this Tottenham player

Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino is not known for his aggressive side but was, once upon a time, a tough, uncompromising centre-half.

The 45-year-old manager has been in charge at Spurs since 2014 and is much-adored by the Tottenham faithful, heaving lead them to two surprise title charges.

Playing their home games at Wembley this season, it appears highly unlikely that Spurs will mount a third successive title charge.

They have a terrible record at their new temporary home and have taken one point from their opening two fixtures there this season.

You would imagine that Daniel Levy will be patient with the manager who has built an incredible squad on a fraction of the budget of their rivals.

Pochettino exceeded expectations at Southampton before Tottenham gave him the chance to try his hand on the bigger stage.

He has transformed the north London club into a genuine top four outfit and Spurs are finally able to truly compete with the best clubs in the land.

Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City - Premier League

They beat Chelsea to the signing of Swansea striker Fernando Llorente and made a number of late signings to bolster their defence.

£68m was spent on Davinson Sanchez, Juan Foyth and Serge Aurier following the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City for £50m earlier this summer.

"I'd headbutt him"

Pochettino was asked about the homophobic comments made by Aurier towards Laurent Blanc and if he'd spoken about it with Ivorian full-back.

Netherlands v Ivory Coast - International Friendly

“I said to him, ‘I'd kill you'. I'd headbutt him," the Spurs boss joked, as per football.london.

Pochettino revealed some details of the long conversation shared with the former PSG man before he decided to approve the transfer.

“I always try to feel what the player translates to you when you have a conversation and you meet," he said. "It’s more important, the feeling that you get from people.

FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-SPURS

"I had a long chat with him. And I explain how we are, how I am, what I expect from him. And the commitment from him. But not only from him, the same conversation that we have with all the players before signing.

"We are so clear. And then, the confusion can arrive after. Because some people forget what we spoke, one year ago, like this. We are so clear and we try to not change in our position. And then, to be clear with them, when they need us to be clear.”

FBL-FRA-LCUP-PSG-MONACO

“With Serge Aurier, we were clear, and then if some issues happen in the future, we will see. But I trust in him and he needs to show we can trust, from today.”

