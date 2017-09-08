With two goals in his first three appearances for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has started the season on fire for his new club.

The Egyptian joined the Reds from Roma in a £38.5m deal, after scoring 29 goals in the last two seasons for the Italian side.

He is most known for his blistering pace, which he demonstrated in scoring Liverpool's third in their 4-0 hammering over Arsenal, sprinting from the halfway line to make the points safe.

However, stats company Opta have said that their research shows there are three faster players than Salah at Liverpool alone.

The speeds, measured in kilometres per hour, were recorded as Liverpool made a flying start to the season, with seven points from the nine available.

Here are the players and the top recorded speeds:

5. Roberto Firmino - 32.91 km/h

4. Mohamed Salah - 33.11 km/h

3. Alberto Moreno - 33.19 km/h

2. Joe Gomez - 33.93 km/h

1. Sadio Mane - 34.84 km/h

Mane is comfortably the fastest player at the club, with his top speed almost a km/h faster than second-placed Gomez.

With such pace available to them at the back and up front, it is no surprise that Liverpool have found finding the net so easy, with eight goals in their three Premier League games.

They've also kept two clean sheets, and the appearance of Gomez in that list will delight Reds fans, following his lengthy absence following a serious knee injury.

