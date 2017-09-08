Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Salah Mane.

Opta have named the five fastest players at Liverpool so far this season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With two goals in his first three appearances for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has started the season on fire for his new club.

The Egyptian joined the Reds from Roma in a £38.5m deal, after scoring 29 goals in the last two seasons for the Italian side.

He is most known for his blistering pace, which he demonstrated in scoring Liverpool's third in their 4-0 hammering over Arsenal, sprinting from the halfway line to make the points safe.

Article continues below

However, stats company Opta have said that their research shows there are three faster players than Salah at Liverpool alone.

The speeds, measured in kilometres per hour, were recorded as Liverpool made a flying start to the season, with seven points from the nine available.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: New England fans greeted Roger Goodell during Chiefs vs Patriots in hilarious fashion

Watch: New England fans greeted Roger Goodell during Chiefs vs Patriots in hilarious fashion

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

WWE could book John Cena in a huge match at Survivor Series [Sportskeeda]

WWE could book John Cena in a huge match at Survivor Series [Sportskeeda]

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

Here are the players and the top recorded speeds:

5. Roberto Firmino - 32.91 km/h

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL

4. Mohamed Salah - 33.11 km/h

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL

3. Alberto Moreno - 33.19 km/h

Watford v Liverpool - Premier League

2. Joe Gomez - 33.93 km/h

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League

1. Sadio Mane - 34.84 km/h

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

Mane is comfortably the fastest player at the club, with his top speed almost a km/h faster than second-placed Gomez.

With such pace available to them at the back and up front, it is no surprise that Liverpool have found finding the net so easy, with eight goals in their three Premier League games.

They've also kept two clean sheets, and the appearance of Gomez in that list will delight Reds fans, following his lengthy absence following a serious knee injury.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Roberto Firmino
Alberto Moreno
Joe Gomez
Mohamed Salah
Football
Premier League
Liverpool

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

Liverpool fans go crazy after Naby Keita scores incredible goal for RB Leipzig

Liverpool fans go crazy after Naby Keita scores incredible goal for RB Leipzig

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again