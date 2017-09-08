Nobody is quite sure what to make of Chelsea right now.

On the one hand, the Blues have made a solid start to the season – already claiming the scalp of last year’s runners-up Tottenham. The shock defeat to Burnley is already something of a distant memory.

Their transfer business has raised a few eyebrows on the other hand, though.

And only now has the pressure on Antonio Conte eased somewhat. The Italian was subject to a surprising amount of criticism for a manager that had just delivered a record-breaking title win.

It seems that Marcos Alonso’s Wembley winner may still be as crucial as it seemed on that very Sunday afternoon.

Besides, the west London club’s last fixture under the famous arch had delivered them into the new season in questionable fashion. That’s especially when you consider how their opponents – Arsenal – have gone on to fare.

A tenuous lead virtue of Victor Moses was quickly unraveled by a Pedro red card and Sead Kolasinac equaliser.

Penalties didn’t treat Chelsea too kindly, either. As Arsenal scored all four of their spot kicks, the Blues only found the net once to see the Community Shield slip through their fingers.

And while Alvaro Morata received his fair share of criticism for his 12-yard miss, the decision to nominate Thibaut Courtois was subject to great debate.

The Belgian shot stopper was rinsed on Twitter after ballooning his spot kick over the bar.

It seems however, that Courtois has sharpened his shooting since that afternoon of embarrassment. Perhaps with future shootouts in mind, the 25-year-old has tested his finishing on the training ground.

The Chelsea number one was on form too and produced something of a worldie in front of the Cobham cameras. He posted the effort on Instagram, check it out below:

Some strike, it has to be said.

The video accumulated over 250,000 likes and even attracted the attention of Cesc Fabregas. The Spaniard, who has already scored himself this season, produced a class response.

He commented: “You learn fast. Very good!”

Perhaps Fabregas is referring to an incident from his Barcelona days where only the post denied him a goal of equally acrobatic quality vs Valencia. Chelsea fans are yet to see him produce such a skill in a blue jersey, though.

Courtois simply replied: “Clearly.”

Class recognises class.

