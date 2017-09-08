Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Old Trafford.

Manchester United fans have selected their best Premier League XI

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In the 25 years of the Premier League, Manchester United have seen some world class players grace the Old Trafford pitch.

They've been comfortably the most successful team too, with 14 titles in that time.

And to mark the milestone in the history of the revamped league, Virgin Media asked players, fans and famous faces to name their best United XI.

Article continues below

With such an array of talent to pick from, some big names simply cannot find a way into the team.

The formation ended up being complicated too, having to fit players into an unusual 3-4-3 style.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: New England fans greeted Roger Goodell during Chiefs vs Patriots in hilarious fashion

Watch: New England fans greeted Roger Goodell during Chiefs vs Patriots in hilarious fashion

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

WWE could book John Cena in a huge match at Survivor Series [Sportskeeda]

WWE could book John Cena in a huge match at Survivor Series [Sportskeeda]

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

Juan Mata was up first, and after some deliberation he left out former captain Roy Keane, which annoyed some fans.

Then, Chris Smalling jokingly picked himself in the team, while Bryan Robson went with most of the famous 1999 treble-winning team.

United fan and Courteeners front man Liam Fray opted to go with a more traditional 4-4-2 line-up, starting Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo up top.

FBL-EUR-SUPERCUP-REAL-MANCHESTER

Fray also named a solid back four, consisting of Gary Neville, Jaap Stam, Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra, all of which won a Champions League title with the club.

His midfield was also impressive, with David Beckham and Ryan Giggs on the wings, with Paul Scholes and Keane in the centre of midfield.

However, there was no debate amongst the fans over who should start in goal in the team.

Nearly 12,000 people selected Peter Schmeichel, a long way ahead of Edwin van der Sar in second, who had around 4,500 votes.

FBL-ENG-CHARITY-UNICEF

When it came to the final team, Rio Ferdinand was one of the most popular selections, amassing 43% of the vote.

With Neville and Vidic partnering him in the back three, it means stalwarts Steve Bruce and Denis Irwin missed out.

The Class of 92 was prominent in the final line-up, and Paul Scholes was the most picked player, as he was chosen by nearly 50% of all those who took part.

p1bpf7nckarvhs56s2i1ans1fqk9.jpg

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David Beckham
Paul Scholes
Ryan Giggs
Football
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo
Peter Schmeichel

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

Liverpool fans go crazy after Naby Keita scores incredible goal for RB Leipzig

Liverpool fans go crazy after Naby Keita scores incredible goal for RB Leipzig

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again