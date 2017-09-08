In the 25 years of the Premier League, Manchester United have seen some world class players grace the Old Trafford pitch.

They've been comfortably the most successful team too, with 14 titles in that time.

And to mark the milestone in the history of the revamped league, Virgin Media asked players, fans and famous faces to name their best United XI.

With such an array of talent to pick from, some big names simply cannot find a way into the team.

The formation ended up being complicated too, having to fit players into an unusual 3-4-3 style.

Juan Mata was up first, and after some deliberation he left out former captain Roy Keane, which annoyed some fans.

Then, Chris Smalling jokingly picked himself in the team, while Bryan Robson went with most of the famous 1999 treble-winning team.

United fan and Courteeners front man Liam Fray opted to go with a more traditional 4-4-2 line-up, starting Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo up top.

Fray also named a solid back four, consisting of Gary Neville, Jaap Stam, Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra, all of which won a Champions League title with the club.

His midfield was also impressive, with David Beckham and Ryan Giggs on the wings, with Paul Scholes and Keane in the centre of midfield.

However, there was no debate amongst the fans over who should start in goal in the team.

Nearly 12,000 people selected Peter Schmeichel, a long way ahead of Edwin van der Sar in second, who had around 4,500 votes.

When it came to the final team, Rio Ferdinand was one of the most popular selections, amassing 43% of the vote.

With Neville and Vidic partnering him in the back three, it means stalwarts Steve Bruce and Denis Irwin missed out.

The Class of 92 was prominent in the final line-up, and Paul Scholes was the most picked player, as he was chosen by nearly 50% of all those who took part.

