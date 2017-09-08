EA Sports have this week been revealing player ratings ahead of the upcoming release of FIFA 18.

The hugely popular game is due to be released on September 29th and the game's fan base are desperate to get their hands on a copy.

FIFA, hoping to build more excitement, have so far revealed the players between 60 of the best 100 rated players.

Fans always disagree - and that has certainly been the case in the aftermath of the ratings reveal, especially amongst Liverpool supporters.

They weren't best pleased when Sadio Mane received a worse rating than Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Liverpool fans were disgusted following the reveal of Philippe Coutinho's rating on Thursday night.

Philippe Coutinho tried to force a move to Barcelona over the summer but could make his first appearance of the season in Liverpool's mouth-watering Premier League clash with Manchester City on Saturday.

“I know what people think, but Phil had the back problem a few weeks ago and couldn’t train so that means he missed around about three weeks,” Klopp said on Thursday.

“Yes, he went to the national team and trained normally, but now we have to prepare for a normal season so we have seven games before the next international break.

“We saw training [on Thursday] morning and thought, ‘OK, maybe we should use him immediately’, because he was really good, but that doesn’t make sense.

The 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder has not featured for the first team due to a back injury, which was reportedly caused by stress due to the transfer saga.

Liverpool rejected all of Barcelona's bids and maintained that their star midfielder was not for sale at any price.

EA Sports bizarrely made Coutinho a LW and - despite his knack of scoring beautiful goal from range - was only given a shooting rating of 78.

Coutinho was listed at number 51 on the top 100 players on FIFA 18, which means that no Liverpool player will likely enter the top 50.

Club CEO Peter Moore has previously worked for EA and some fans were tweeting him in a desperate attempt to beg FIFA to raise Liverpool's player ratings.

