Billed as one of the biggest fights of 2017, Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin is expected to live up to the hype as we draw closer to the fight, with just over a week left to go.

Two of the most dynamic boxers of a generation, the bout is guaranteed to produce an enticing contest on September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada.

Having both enjoyed stellar careers to date, experts and fans are split over who will emerge the victor.

Article continues below

Former heavyweight champion David Haye has given his take on what he expects from the fight and also predicts the winner of the bout.

Speaking to Fight Hype, Haye said: “It’s not easy picking, you’ve got two great fighters, both fighters in their own rights are great. Both are going to be Hall of Famers in my eyes."

Article continues below

Haye was in praise of Alvarez, being impressed with the hard work he has put in over the years to achieve what he has.

So far his only defeat was to Floyd Mayweather in 2013, but Haye thinks it was a fight that came just too soon for the Mexican.

“The only blemish is the Mayweather fight, Canelo was 22, a kid, when he fought him. But if the fight was now, it would be a different situation.

“Now that Mayweather is in his 40s and Canelo is 26 [actually 27], in his prime, while Mayweather is past his. It would be a different story.

“Since that fight, he has put in great body of work against all these great fighters, always in great shape.”

Talking about Golovkin, Haye believes that, although the Kazakhstani boxer is yet to taste defeat during his illustrious career, there were chinks in his armour against Kell Brook and Daniel Jacobs.

“First when the fight was announced, I sort of sided with Triple G, but I was ringside for his fight against Kell Brook and he was taking a hell of a lot of shots, he had no guard for his defence.

“And then his fight against Jacobs. If I was the judge, I’d score it for Jacobs. Coming off two fights, one who is two-weights below you and get peppered and having his fight against Jacobs, which didn’t go that great.

“Not the best preparations going against the best fighter you’re ever going to fight.”

The 36-year-old admitted that he initially thought Golovkin would be able to maintain his undefeated streak, however, he changed his opinion once he watched both men's previous bouts.

“When it was first announced, I thought Triple G,” continued Haye.

“But as time's gone on, I’ve started to watch their fights and I’m like Canelo is no joke. Canelo is an absolutely tremendous boxer.

“Boxing ability – head, body, body punches, timing, he’s more of a full package.

“Triple G punches so hard, doesn’t matter what else he does, he ends it in one shot. While Canelo doesn’t do that. He builds on rounds, he wins rounds.

“Canelo could get an early lead and just hold on to that lead.”

Asked to confirm the method of victory, the Brit replied: “I’d say, Canelo Alvarez on points.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms