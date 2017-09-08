At the start of the 2017/18 season, the world thought Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had gone mad when he decided to include Alberto Moreno in his first starting lineup away at Watford.

Despite enjoying a successful pre-season, including a sensational performance against Bayern Munich, the Spanish left-back is famed for his inept defensive displays, particularly in Liverpool's loss to Sevilla in the 2016 Europa League final.

James Milner deputised admirably in the role last season and Klopp even brought in Scottish international Andrew Robertson this summer to further strengthen the department.

But, against all the odds, Moreno has maintained a starting berth and in the 4-0 victory over Arsenal, he was one of the most impressive players on the pitch.

Confidence appears to be flowing through the veins of Spaniard and in training, he has continued to display his new attitude.

Late on Thursday evening, Moreno uploaded a video to Instagram which showed him scoring a true worldie in training. The likes of Philippe Coutinho or Roberto Firmino would have been proud of this stunning effort.

MORENO MAGIC IN TRAINING

Lovely little cheeky message to Simon Mignolet in the caption, with the Belgian goalkeeper unable to stop the sensational effort after saving his first two attempts.

It is now set to be a big year for Moreno, with Klopp giving the former Sevilla man his full backing.

Back in August, the manager explained the situation to the Echo, saying: “This pre-season has brought us new players. Alberto Moreno is 100% back which is really nice after a difficult year.

“Andy Robertson has shown all the skills he's got. He's still adapting to our kind of football but you can see what a threat he can be offensively.

“That means that Millie is free to play in midfield. Without going into the transfer market we have a new midfield player, which is nice."

With Milner moving back to a midfield option, the likelihood of new signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain getting his dream of playing in the middle of the park is shrinking.

Liverpool travel to Manchester City in Saturday's early kick-off and Moreno is almost certain to start the game in what will be his biggest test yet after making his way back into the starting 11.

