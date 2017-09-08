The new NFL season has finally arrived and it's definitely fair to say it kicked off with a bang! The New England Patriots started off the night by celebrating their Super Bowl LI win, but by the end of the game, they had their heads in their hands in disappointment.

In what many will see as a surprising result, Tom Brady and the rest of New England lost the opening game of the season on Thursday night to the Kansas City Chiefs 42-27 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, getting their Super Bowl defense off to a bad start.

Despite them being Super Bowl champions, the Patriots defense simply couldn't handle Chiefs' running back Kareem Hunt, who appears to be a rising star coming out of the AFC West team's offense this season.

Kansas City fans must have thought the worst when Spencer Ware went down during the preseason, but the rookie back's performance last night showed they have nothing to fear, as he looks to be quite the promising player.

In fact, he broke a very impressive NFL record.

Hunt carried the ball 17 times for 148 yards and a touchdown, as well as catching all five of his targets for 98 yards and two additional scores, giving him 246 total yards on 22 touches and three touchdowns. This is the most scrimmage yards a player has ever achieved in their first career game, according to ESPN, giving him one of the best NFL rookie debuts in NFL history.

The 22-year-old debut didn't get off to the best of starts, as he fumbled the ball on his first carry of the night, but he certainly made up for it throughout the rest of the game, ripping apart the defense of the current Super Bowl champions.

The Patriots definitely miss Julian Edelman on their offense as Tom Brady struggled, only completing 16-of-36 passes for 267 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Mike Gillislee looks to be the team's new LeGarrette Blount at running back, but their defense definitely needs to gel quickly if they are to return to the Super Bowl once more.

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith isn't going anywhere anytime soon, as he completed 28-of-35 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns, meaning rookie Patrick Mahomes will stay on the sidelines for now. Tyreek Hill had a good game too, as the wide receiver caught 7-of-8 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown.

However, the story of this game is Hunt, as Kansas City definitely has a new weapon at their disposal. He showed he's the team's new three-down back with his ability to dominate as a runner and as a receiver. He was able to break tackles and get up the field in a hurry and also catch the ball with ease.

He's a new star on the Chiefs offense that their fans should be excited about.

