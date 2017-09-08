Not many people know, but Italian striker Giuseppe Rossi was once on the books at Manchester United.

Between the years of 2004 and 2007, he made just 14 competitive appearances for the Red Devils, scoring once.

In 2007, he left for Villarreal where he forged a reputation as a lethal goal getter, while also enjoying some success with Serie A side Fiorentina a few years later.

Sadly, injuries have hampered Rossi's career, with the unfortunate striker picking up no less than FIVE serious knee knocks throughout his time as a footballer.

Back in 2006, the Italian was looking to make a name for himself and actually started United's first three League Cup games in 2005/06.

However, when United progressed to the latter stages of the competition, Sir Alex Ferguson naturally opted to use the more proven member of his squad to secure some priceless silverware.

They would go on to lift the trophy and due to his lack of contribution in the final rounds, the then 19-year-old Rossi was denied a place on the podium.

Well, despite the celebrations, one man was determined to remedy Rossi's woes and that man was United legend, Nemanja Vidic.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News, the pint-sized forward reveals the Serbian's amazing act of generosity, where he handed him his medal.

"Nemanja told me I deserved it more than him. I was shocked because I wasn't expecting that, but that's another story I won't forget from my United days."

Vidic had only arrived at the club that January from Spartak Moscow and actually made his debut in the final moment of the League Cup semi-final victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Despite his lack of game time under Ferguson, Rossi is still a huge admirer of the legendary Scottish manager.

"He was a great human being," he said.

"I like to always see the human aspect of the person and he showed great respect to his players and everyone working around Carrington - the groundsmen, cafeteria people, youth coaches, etc.

"That's what stood out the most because in high-profile positions, it's easy to lose sight of the little things - but not Sir Alex. That's why I have tremendous respect and admiration for him."

Rossi's revelation is just yet another reason why Vidic was one of United's most popular ever players and a true leader.

