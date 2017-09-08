A Super Computer has predicted the final Premier League table

Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Published

The Premier League is finally back after a two-week international break.

Before we were rudely interrupted, clubs had played three matches each and the league table was really starting to take shape.

Manchester United sit top of the table, being the only team to claim nine points - scoring 10 and conceding zero in the process.

However, Liverpool, Huddersfield and Manchester City can also be encouraged with their starts registering seven points.

But it’s far too early to start making predictions, isn’t it?

Well, not for a ‘Super Computer.’

talkSPORT.com have turned to a system that has analysed how clubs have fared in the opening weeks of the season and determined where they will finish.

Super Computer predict the final league table

Here is the result - and it doesn’t make good reading for Arsenal fans:

20 - Brighton & Hove Albion

19 - Crystal Palace

18 - Bournemouth

17 - West Ham

16 - Newcastle

Newcastle United v West Ham United - Premier League

15 - Huddersfield

14 - Swansea

13 - Burnley

12 - Southampton

11 - Stoke City

Stoke City v Arsenal - Premier League

10 - Watford

9 - Leicester City

8 - West Brom

7 - Arsenal

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL

6 - Everton

5 - Tottenham

4 - Chelsea

3 - Liverpool

2 - Manchester City

1 - Manchester United

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

So, if Arsenal fans thought it was bad enough finishing fifth last season, they could be in for an even longer campaign - possibly missing out on European football altogether.

However, despite Arsenal’s 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool before the international break, Arsene Wenger still believes they have a chance to win the title.

“Our fans can say 'our squad is not good enough' or 'we are not good enough' and think 'OK, we have no chance this year' – that will not work," he said.

“What we learnt from this defeat is that we were not at all at the level that is expected from us and that we must, very quickly, show that was a complete accident,” Wenger added.

“It would be absolutely stupid to say today that we give up in the race for the championship.”

So, Wenger thinks Arsenal can still win the league while the ‘Super Computer’ thinks they will finish seventh.

We’ll have to wait until May to see who is right.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

