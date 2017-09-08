Liverpool visit Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime full of confidence since thrashing Arsenal 4-0 ahead of the international break.

Both attack-minded north-west clubs have taken seven points from their opening three Premier League fixtures.

Manchester City needed a 97th minute winner from Raheem Sterling to secure victory against Bournemouth in their last outing.

Liverpool's front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have started the season in unstoppable form.

They've scored seven goals between them and could be joined by Philippe Coutinho in Saturday's mouth-watering showdown.

The 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder failed to complete his dream move to Barcelona and must re-integrate himself back into Jurgen Klopp's squad.

The Mirror quote his German boss: "I wasn't manager when Suarez was sold, I wasn't manager when Sterling was sold - I'm manager now, and we're not selling him."

Klopp has instilled an incredibly exciting style of football on his Liverpool players since joining the club in 2015.

The eccentric former Borussia Dortmund coach is loved by Premier League fans, recently sending a heart-warming video message to a poorly young Everton fan.

Liverpool's stunning big-game record under Klopp

Klopp secured Champions League football in his first full season at Anfield and his record in big matches is not to be sniffed at.

Statistics show that since he has taken over, Liverpool have a far superior record than any of their top 6 rivals.

Incredibly, Klopp has lost just one of his 19 Premier League clashes with Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal.

The German manager also boasts the best win % of any of his rival managers. It's also worth pointing out that Klopp has beaten local rivals Everton in all three of their meetings.

Sky Sport's graphic below will give Liverpool fans great hope of securing a positive result at the Etihad on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola offered some high praise for his German counterpart in December 2016.

"Our styles are not similar but I like a lot the way they play," the Spaniard said. "Maybe Klopp is the best manager in the world at creating teams who attack the back four with so many players, from almost anywhere on the pitch.

"They have an intensity with the ball and without the ball, and it is not easy to do that.

"I don't think there is another team in the world attacking in this way with so many players capable of launching moves in an instant."

