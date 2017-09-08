Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Coutinho and Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard explains what Luis Suarez said about Philippe Coutinho in 2014

In recent years, Liverpool have been seen as a selling club.

Fernando Torres, Raheem Sterling and Luis Suarez have all wanted out in the search of a league title and glory elsewhere.

And it looked as though that will be the case once again this summer after Philippe Coutinho handed in a transfer request amid interest from Barcelona.

But things have changed at Anfield and the club simply refused to sell their star player despite massive offers from Barca.

But Liverpool saw this coming years ago.

In fact, Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard saw this coming years ago.

Writing for the Daily Mail in 2015, Gerrard has revealed what Suarez told him when he left the club for Barcelona in July 2014.

What Suarez said to Gerrard about Coutinho

“Before Luis Suarez left Liverpool’s training ground for the last time he spoke to me about Philippe Coutinho. ‘Make sure you look after him,’ Luis said of Philippe,” Gerrard revealed.

“That told me how much Suarez rated Coutinho as a player. I knew they were close, because all the South Americans and Spaniards loved Luis.

“But it struck a chord with me when Luis singled out Philippe as our most special young talent. It echoed my own view."

Gerrard went on to predict how Coutinho would attract interest from big European clubs in the years to come.

"I also know that the Spanish giants, Barcelona and Real Madrid, will come looking for Philippe in a few more seasons, just like they did with Luis," Gerrard added.

"And that’s when it will get tricky for Liverpool because the lure to go to one of those two clubs is so strong for any South American or Spanish player.

"Until that happens, Liverpool should really treasure Philippe.”

It seems that three years ago, Suarez and Gerrard knew just how special Coutinho was and predicted the interest from the likes of Barcelona.

Suarez was probably hoping that he would be reunited with Coutinho this season at the Camp Nou but Jurgen Klopp and Fenway Sports Group rebuffed any bids.

It surely won’t be long until Suarez and Coutinho are linking up once again, though.

