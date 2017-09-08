Fernando Alonso has been busy on social media recently, with the Spanish Formula 1 driver currently travelling to Singapore for the next F1 Grand Prix which gets underway next week.

Alonso, who drives for McLaren, is a two-time world champion and regarded by many as one of the best drivers the sport has seen. However, he has been struggling this season, and sits in 15th place in the F1 standings, with just 10 points from 12 starts.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the year, fans have been desperate to look for any clues that might suggest what the Spaniard will do next.

And the latest clue has been taken from his Twitter profile.

The Spaniard, who boasts 2.58 million followers, has removed all mention of McLaren from his Twitter profile, including removing a McLaren car from his profile picture.

To be fair, Alonso changes his Twitter profile regularly, so this could be nothing out of the ordinary.

To add to this, nothing has changed on his other social media profiles, his Facebook profile picture, for example, still features an image of a McLaren.

Nevertheless, the changes hasn't stopped some F1 fans fearing the worst on Twitter:

Alonso has recently expressed his willingness to stay at McLaren and has high hopes for the team's future. He said on Monday:

"McLaren is in a difficult situation because for three years it has been very uncompetitive. I think three years of not being competitive is the limit for a team like McLaren -- one of the best in F1 history. Starting next year, I think it's going to change. I don't know what will happen, but I'm very optimistic."

"I want to be loyal to the team as we have been through difficult times together. When they decide and they know the package they will have, I will make a decision. I'll give them a chance. We have shared very hard times together, I feel part of the team and I think they deserve it."

Perhaps we shouldn't read too much into his social media activity...

