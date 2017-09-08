Back in 2015, both Liverpool and Manchester United were looking to make a statement in the summer transfer window in order to challenge for the Premier League title.

United were entering their second season under Louis van Gaal, while Liverpool were still under the leadership of Brendan Rodgers - Jurgen Klopp would replace him during the campaign.

Both clubs were linked with two of Europe's rising stars; Hoffenheim's Roberto Firmino and PSV Eindhoven's Memphis Depay.

At the start of the 2015 summer window, United were the favourites to sign the former, with Liverpool looking to land the latter.

But, in a twist, the two clubs moved for the opposing player, with the Reds snapping up Firmino for around £30m, while Depay arrived at Old Trafford for around £24m.

At the time, not many knew how their career paths would point out, however, with hindsight being such a beautiful thing, certain United fans got their predictions very wrong.

UNITED FANS REACT

Ouch, that makes for some painful reading. Depay failed to do much in the Premier League, committing a whole host of errors and rarely impressing before he was sent to Lyon by Jose Mourinho in January.

As for Firmino, well, he has gone on to become one of the finest players in the Premier League.

The Brazilian international is the perfect forward, linking up the play, beating defenders and scoring a hatful of goals.

In the 4-0 victory over Arsenal, he was virtually unplayable and the like of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah feed off of his brilliance.

Klopp is an avid fan of his South American star and praised him to the heavens back in August.

“Roberto Firmino. Who was in doubt about him?" he said, per Independent.

"He had my respect one and a half years ago already. He is an unbelievable player. Working hard, everybody speaks about passing game, but the challenges he had defensively, chasing them from behind, all over the pitch - they couldn't get rid of him.

"That is the character you need to make the next step with the team.”

Liverpool face Manchester City away on Saturday and it was this fixture in 2015 where Firmino first made his name on English shores, scoring one and assisting another in a 4-1 victory.

