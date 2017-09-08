Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

How Philippe Coutinho reacted to being left out squad for Manchester City match

Philippe Coutinho is back in Liverpool and is raring to go.

That’s according to Jurgen Klopp, anyway.

The midfielder returned to Melwood this week after his two substitute appearances for Brazil, where he discovered that his dream move to Barcelona had been blocked by his club.

But Coutinho has got straight back to work immediately it seems.

The German manager revealed that the Brazilian has returned in good spirits and has looked good in training.

Klopp on Coutinho's return

“Phil has showed up in a very, very good mood and looks really promising,” he said in a press conference on Friday.

"We had a very good talk, he was in a very good mood, his training was even better."

Liverpool FC v Leicester City FC: Premier League Asia Trophy

Coutinho won't play vs Manchester City

But will he be in the squad to face Manchester City in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off?

Unfortunately not.

"I decided to leave him out of the squad for City so we can use the time for extra training,” Klopp added.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL

How did Coutinho react?

After missing the start of the campaign due to a back injury, Coutinho isn’t match-fit and Klopp has decided not to risk him for the massive match at the Etihad Stadium.

But how did Coutinho react to being told he wasn’t going to play?

“He agreed,” Klopp said.

“Phil came in yesterday, he accepted 100% the situation. I didn't even have to say anything about it.”

Liverpool FC v Leicester City FC: Premier League Asia Trophy

So, it sounds like all is well as far as Klopp and Coutinho are concerned.

Instead of playing on Saturday, though, the 25-year-old will be working hard to make sure he’s fit for Liverpool’s first Champions League fixture of the season against Sevilla on Wednesday.

Liverpool fans can’t wait to see him back in action.

