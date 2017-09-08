Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Jurgen Klopp reveals which four positions Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can play

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to the press on Friday ahead of Saturday's tasty Premier League clash away at Manchester City.

Signed for £40m from Arsenal, 24-year-old Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain is in line to make his debut for the Reds at the Etihad.

The young England international - who had spent six years playing under Arsene Wenger - refused to sign an improved contract at Arsenal and also rejected the opportunity to join Chelsea.

Wenger yesterday suggested that Oxlade-Chamberlain may have been 'tapped up' on the day that Arsenal were thrashed by Liverpool 4-0.

“I don’t know," responded the French manager to reports of illegal behaviour. "Have they been tapped up? Of course. But on the day of a game? I don’t think so, I hope not. But it’s inevitable.

“France played against Holland on the last day of the transfer window. Do you really think that not one French player or Dutch player had phone calls in the afternoon about do they move or not?

“You’re not naive enough to believe that. That’s why you have to scrap it (the transfer window) before the season starts.”

Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League

It is believed Oxlade-Chamberlain does not enjoy playing at right wing-back - a position he was filling in north London during the second half of last season.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly saw him as competition for Victor Moses and, on the final day of the transfer window, 'The Ox' chose Liverpool instead.

FBL-WC-2018-ENG-SVK

Jurgen Klopp's attack-minded Liverpool side don't play with wing-backs, opting for a more traditional four man defence.

However, it's not gone unnoticed that fellow versatile English midfielder James Milner was transformed into a makeshift left-back in the 2016/17 season.

Speaking to the press on Friday afternoon, Klopp was quizzed on where exactly Oxlade-Chamberlain will play.

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

“A few positions," said Klopp. "He is a very good football player. He is good in small spaces. Really good in big spaces. A good dribbler. A good passer.

"We want to have him on the pitch as often as possible. He fits really well in different line-ups. In the system we play at the moment he can play in four positions - both number 8's and both wingers."

The 24-year-old midfielder will certainly be glad to hear that his manager doesn't envisage him playing in defence.

