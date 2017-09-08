Over the course of the summer, Manchester United conducted some of the most sensible business in the footballing market.

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho moved quickly to remedy certain areas of his squad, bringing in Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic.

The self-confessed 'Special One' managed to get the deals done at a fairly cheap price, given the ridiculous inflated state of the market after Neymar completed his €222m move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils have kicked off their Premier League campaign in some style, winning their first three fixtures, scoring 10 times and conceding none.

Already, pundits and fans are tipping them to challenge for the title for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure.

However, the summer wasn't all positive news for Mourinho, with one particular bit of business infuriating the boss.

Brazilian wonder-kid Andreas Pereira completed a season-long loan deal to Valencia in the closing stages of the window, after a successful spell with fellow Spanish side Granada last year.

Many tip the midfielder to be a future United star and Mourinho clearly rates him, because he was very upset that he chose to leave Old Trafford once again.

"Andreas Pereira was a personal decision that I don't agree with," Mourinho said, per Manchester Evening News.

"A decision I don't think honestly I don't think is the best decision for him, a decision that disappoints me, because I think he has the potential to be here fighting for a position, for opportunities, and fighting to be a Manchester United player.

"I think his decision can be considered a young player who wants to play every weekend but can also be considered a decision by a young player that is not ready to fight for something difficult and it's difficult to play in the Manchester United midfield.

"You have to be ready to fight for the position and I am a bit disappointed he left.

"But it was his decision, I open the door for his decision, he has a long-term contract, we have the option to bring him back on January 1, so we have that situation under control. It is not a drama but is a decision which disappoints me a little bit."

