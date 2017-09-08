FIFA 18 is just around the corner and player ratings are starting to filter through.

Every year, supporters and players alike wait in anticipation to see what overall ratings and individual statistics have changed. There’s no shortage of pressure on EA to make sure they nail it.

One of the biggest debates every year is, naturally, who will be the highest rated – Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Then of course, there’s the annual anticipation as to whether Adebayo Akinfenwa will retain his status as the world’s strongest footballer. We’ll have to wait a little longer for that one.

In the mean time, though, EA are teasing supporters by releasing the new ratings in a series of chunks. The latest batch detailed the players ranked between 60th and 41st in the game.

Article continues below

And it’s this cohort that exposed the ratings of a number of key Premier League players. One of which proves Romelu Lukaku.

England’s top division has seen a thoroughly exciting summer when it comes to strikers. Lukaku moved to Manchester United, Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal and Alvaro Morata to Chelsea.

There was no upgrade for Lacazette this year who came in with a rating of 85, winding up bottom of the new big name forwards. Meanwhile, Morata is yet to be announced and thus could boast a rating of 87 or above.

As for Lukaku, his value stands at 86 – pretty fair, right?

The Belgian was the second top scorer in the Premier League last season but is yet to cut it at a big team and still has areas of his game to improve, notably his first touch. Consequently, 86 seems about right.

That is, unless you’re a Tottenham supporter.

Spurs fans have noticed something particular about Lukaku’s new card and, namely, that it shares an identical rating to that of Harry Kane. For video game ratings, it’s caused quite the stir.

Check out some of the angriest tweets:

The debate even managed to expand to Karim Benzema and Thomas Muller who are also ranked the same.

Nevertheless, Tottenham fans can seek reassurance in the fact Kane’s shooting stat of 87 exceeds Lukaku’s 85 abilities. Kane also has better passing and dribbling stats but his United rival fights back with pace and physical.

In terms of the Premier League so far, those bemused Tottenham fans might have to reassess their arguments. Just three games into the season and Kane is three goals behind in the race for the Golden Boot.

Who do you think will win the Golden Boot this season? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms