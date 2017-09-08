Despite spending £80 million this summer, Liverpool fans certainly wouldn’t have said no to a couple more additions.

The Reds failed in their pursuit of their top two targets Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita - although they did strike a deal to sign the latter next summer.

But with the help of club-record signing Mohamed Salah, it looked as though Liverpool didn’t need to sign anyone else in the remainder of the transfer window, running out 4-0 winners against Arsenal before the international break.

But the Merseysiders did do business late on, signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on transfer deadline day.

Oxlade-Chamberlain teamed up with his new Liverpool teammates this week after his exploits with England.

But the focus wasn’t on the £35 million man. That’s because, lining up alongside him at Melwood was Philippe Coutinho.

The midfielder has missed the start of the campaign through a back injury but was fit enough to make two substitute appearances for Brazil during the international break. And after his dream move to Barcelona was blocked by Liverpool, it was always going to be interesting to see how he slotted back in.

Klopp on Coutinho in training

But according to the German manager, he’s looking rather impressive in training.

“We saw training this morning & thought ‘OK, maybe we should use him immediately’!” Klopp said.

“We always have the same decision to make, ‘does he need training or can he play?’ & all that stuff. He will now do a little bit more than the other boys but he showed up in a very, very good mood & looks really promising.”

How Klopp welcomed Coutinho back to the dressing room

In fact, Klopp has gone so far as to admit that Coutinho is almost like a new player.

Upon his return, the manager revealed how he welcomed him back to the Liverpool dressing room - alongside Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“I said yesterday in the dressing room ‘so boys, welcome two new players: Ox and Phil!’ It is all good, absolutely' Klopp explained. "He loves football and still loves this club.”

Brilliant from Klopp.

Klopp has left Coutinho out of squad

But despite Coutinho impressing in training, Klopp has resisted the urge to call on him for the trip to Manchester City on Saturday.

"He agreed completely," Klopp said when asked about leaving him out of the squad.

"We can use four or five days for real, proper training. We got numbers from the Brazil FA around intensity of training. He played twice, he could have played 20 minutes in the City game but he agreed completely.

"The only thing we have to do now is bring him into shape. Before he got the back problems he was in outstanding shape and played outstanding football. We have to get him back in this situation as quick as possible."

