Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Isaiah Thomas.

Isaiah Thomas describes his move to Cleveland as "a match made in heaven"

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With the dust settling on the biggest trade of the NBA offseason, Isaiah Thomas was finally introduced as a Cleveland Cavaliers player on Thursday.

The Cavs traded All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the rights to Brooklyn Nets' 2018 unprotected first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick via the Miami Heat.

It's been over two weeks since the deal was initially agreed upon between the two teams but Isaiah had been silent throughout the process until finally deciding to speak out about the trade and how he felt about it this week.

Prior to Thursday's press conference with the Cavaliers, IT published an emotional article on The Players' Tribune where he expressed his "hurt" at being traded by Boston after spending two and a half years with the franchise.

The 28-year-old became a two-time All-Star with the Celtics and played a huge role in rebuilding the team to a competitive level again.

He averaged a career-high 28.9 points a game last season as he led the C's to the Eastern Conference Finals where, unfortunately, a hip injury ended his season in game two against Cleveland.

Thomas was also named to the All-NBA team for the first time in his career and grew into a legitimate star in Boston.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Two

But all good things come to an end and the dynamic point guard will now be taking his talents to Ohio and competing for a championship.

Isaiah admitted that the thought of leaving Boston was initially tough for him but he now has a feeling of real excitement at the opportunity to play with LeBron James and a hugely talented Cavs roster.

”I’m excited to play with the best player in the world,” said Thomas. “I’ve been in situations before where things have been a little tough and we haven’t had the best players, but we just kept fighting and worked for what we had. Being put in this situation on the court is everything.

"To play with the best player in the world, to play with a guy like Kevin Love and J.R. Smith and Derrick Rose and to be coached by a guy like Tyronn Lue who’s played in this league for a long time, it’s like I said in my Player’s Tribune piece, it’s like a match made in heaven."

Cleveland Cavaliers Introduce Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder & Ante Zizic

IT was often the go-to guy in Boston and took on the responsibility of scoring and commanded double and triple teams as a result.

In Cleveland, however, he believes the chance to play with multiple scorers will give him more freedom and make them a tough proposition.

”It’s a scary thing if everything’s able to click – with the guys coming in and the guys we have on this team," he said. "I’m excited and I can’t wait to get going.”

Topics:
Eastern Conference
NBA
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Isaiah Thomas
LeBron James

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

Liverpool fans go crazy after Naby Keita scores incredible goal for RB Leipzig

Liverpool fans go crazy after Naby Keita scores incredible goal for RB Leipzig

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again