Watch: New England fans greeted Roger Goodell during Chiefs vs Patriots in hilarious fashion

The new NFL season kicked off with a bang last night between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots with one of the most surprising results of the season.

The Patriots were defeated 42-27 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough last night by the Chiefs, and a star was born during the game in the form of Kansas City's rookie running back Kareem Hunt, who had 246 total yards on 22 touches and three touchdowns.

While it may be odd to see New England lose on their home turf, there are some things in the NFL that don't change, and they were on show for everyone to see prior to last night's game kicking off.

Article continues below

It's a well-known fact that Patriots fans simply do not like Roger Goodell. Ever since the suspension of the team's quarterback Tom Brady at the start of last season, New England supporters have expressed their unhappiness with the NFL commissioner.

So when Goodell arrived and showed his face at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night for the NFL season opener, Patriots fans made sure he received a reception they thought he deserved, which was a chorus of boos.

Article continues below

They were booing so loud at Foxborough, that the NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Patrick thought it was the fans responding to the Chiefs coming out on the field for their warm-ups.

Not only that, but Patriots fans were out in force trolling Goodell by wearing blue t-shirts and waving blue towels which featured a picture of the NFL commissioner wearing a red clown nose.

Last night wasn't the only time we have seen these t-shirts however, as upon returning home to Boston from their Super Bowl 51 victory against the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was seen leaving the plane wearing one of these t-shirts.

The people behind the t-shirts are BarstoolSports, and their founder, David Portnoy, told Sports Illustrated that the idea behind the shirt is simple, saying: "All Patriot fans despise Goodell. It's not like time has healed wounds."

These towels and t-shirts are likely to get more popular amongst Patriots fans as the season goes on. Football is officially back folks.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms