Two weeks on, Conor McGregor might well be thinking he should have stuck to ruling his own sport instead of attempting to gate crash the boxing world and Floyd Mayweather Jr's 49-0 record.

Following the result of the 'Fight of the century' - where The Notorious lost to Mayweather from a TKO in the 10th round and Floyd happily retired with a perfect 50-0 unbeaten record - most of the attention has turned to who McGregor'snext opponent could.

One person who is fed-up with the ongoing talk of the super fight, and has continually labelled the bout a farce, is retired American/Mexican world champion Oscar De La Hoya.

Article continues below

'The Golden Boy' won titles in six different weight classes between 1992 and 2008 and was once the top pay-per-view earner with $700m before being overtaken by Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

During an appearance on radio station in New York whilst promoting the upcoming fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, De la Hoya was asked for his opinion on the past super-fight.

Article continues below

"I was pissed because Mayweather knows better than that," he said, as per Yahoo Sport.

"But, come on, knock the guy out in two or three rounds! Don’t carry him for 10 rounds!”.

De La Hoya then continued to picking apart Mayweather,

"My question is this: when was Mayweather in a 50-50 fight?” He added, "That’s my critique. Is he the best boxer we’ve had in recent years? Yeah. He’s obviously not the best. I think he would be top 10 of all time [but not top 5].”

He was then asked went how he would fare in a bout against UFC star McGregor today and even at 44-years-old, De La Hoya feels extremely confident about his chances.

"Yeah, it can't go more than two rounds."

Well, we're sure something can be arranged Oscar!

How do you think McGregor would get on against the Golden Boy? Let us know in the comments below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms