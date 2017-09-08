It has been a very successful start to the season for Liverpool after a fairly decent campaign in 2016/17, Jurgen Klopp's first full one in charge of the Merseyside club.

The Reds managed to seal Champions League qualification on the final day with a 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough and after a successful transfer window, they have started the new Premier League campaign very well.

In their last fixture, Klopp's side destroyed Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield, with the attacking trident of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino tearing the woeful Gunners to shreds.

The trio have received universal plaudits for their start to the season and even managed to keep Liverpool fans happy during the Philippe Coutinho saga with their exciting play.

Mane and Salah have been on a different level so far, with their lightning pace terrorising full-backs.

The latter only arrived this summer in a £37m deal and after scoring two Premier League goals in three games, he was handed the club's Player of the Month award.

A worthy winner, however, the Premier League itself contradicted the club when they handed Mane their official Player of the Month award on Friday afternoon.

Safe to say Liverpool fans were a tad confused.

LIVERPOOL FANS ARE CONFUSED

Were Liverpool just handing Salah the award to inspire confidence? Maybe and to be fair, it probably isn't the worst tactic in the world.

But, it is obvious to most who have watched any Premier League action this season that Mane is a worthy winner.

The Senegalese International is the only player to score in every game this season and he also received an inevitable upgrade on Fifa 18, going from 82 to 84.

After Liverpool's 1-0 over Crystal Palace where Mane scored the winning goal, Klopp explained just how important he is to the team.

“The biggest thing the team did last year was getting fourth without Sadio for pretty much half a year, I wasn’t sure how long it was exactly but it was long,” he said, per Echo.

“He’s made a big step but as you can imagine I’m not too happy about singing the big song about a player that early in the season.

“But he is important, everybody can see now he can change a game, that’s cool. Sadio can learn so much still, that’s really good.

“Sadio made a decision at the end which is very important. He’s there in those situations. It’s not the same goal but it was a little bit like the Everton goal (at Goodison), quickest in mind.

“Everyone thinks about how quick he is with his legs and that’s true but he’s quick in mind, that’s maybe the more impressive skill.”

