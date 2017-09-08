Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Lonzo Ball.

Lonzo Ball believes the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers rivalry is now "even"

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Lonzo Ball's debut with the Los Angeles Lakers is just over a month away, but the anticipation to see the rookie take to the floor has been evident for months.

The rookie will don the famous purple and gold jersey for the first time in the regular season as the Lakers take on cross-city rivals the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on 20 October.

The Lakers will be the home team on that occasion and it is sure to be a sell-out as the natives are eager to see their newest star work his magic.

The hype surrounding Ball has been incredible and the media attention around the youngster has arguably been the most since LeBron James entered the league straight from high school at the age of 18.

An encounter against the Clippers is the perfect way for the 19-year-old to begin his NBA career as he aims to become the new face of basketball in L.A.

The two teams will go into the game with many roster changes from last season. The Clippers lost All-Star point guard Chris Paul and the Lakers traded D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov.

Ahead of the showdown, Lonzo has already raised the ante by stating that bragging rights are truly up for grabs and believes that despite the recent success of their rivals, they'll be operating on a more level playing field now.

2017 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

“Gotta see who’s going to win L.A.,” he told Spectrum SportsNet. “Over the years, the Clippers definitely stepped it up, and now it’s even.”

In truth, it's difficult to see how the two franchises can be considered equal under any circumstances. In a historical context, the Clippers don't match up with the Lakers but in recent years they have been the best team in L.A. in terms of performances on the court.

But heading into this season, Laker Nation has hopes of being competitive again. As well as drafting Ball, the organisation acquired Brook Lopez from the Brooklyn Nets and signed free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

2017 Las Vegas Summer League Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

Lonzo says his ultimate goal for his rookie campaign is to lead the team back to the playoffs, but that seems unlikely to come to fruition.

The competition in the Western Conference is stiff and, even though the Lakers are expected to be better, a postseason berth will be difficult to come by.

Topics:
Blake Griffin
LA Clippers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
LA Lakers
Kobe Bryant

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

Liverpool fans go crazy after Naby Keita scores incredible goal for RB Leipzig

Liverpool fans go crazy after Naby Keita scores incredible goal for RB Leipzig

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again