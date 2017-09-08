Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Dwyane Wade.

Dwyane Wade indicates that his NBA future could be away from Chicago Bulls

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Chicago Bulls are looking to enter a rebuilding phase and, as a result, it appears Dwyane Wade's days with the franchise appear to be numbered.

Last month, ESPN's Nick Friedell reported that the two parties would come to a buyout agreement in the coming months as they both want to go in different directions.

The Bulls made their intentions perfectly clear this summer after they traded All-Star Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves and released veteran point guard Rajon Rondo. 

In the deal with the T-Wolves, Chicago received young talent in the shape of Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the number seven draft pick - which they used to acquire Lauri Markkanen.

The organisation is planning for the future and is willing to be a lottery team next year in the hope of bringing another promising young player via the draft. 

With Wade coming towards the end of his career, he's not interested in being part of a rebuilding team and is instead keen to compete for a championship again before he retires. 

The 35-year-old has been linked with a move to the Cleveland Cavaliers to reunite with LeBron James, but he also reportedly has interest from his former employers the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers. 

Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks

In a recent interview, TNT's David Aldridge asked the shooting guard if he had a preference of where to go. 

“First of all, obviously, everyone wants to compete,” Wade said. “It's no secret. We would all love to compete for a championship at the end of my career. That is one thing I would love to do. I'm not in a position right now to do that so I can't talk about what that preference is. Hopefully, one day before I'm done playing this game, I can be back in position to compete for a championship.”

The 12-time All-Star added that as he's currently contracted to the Bulls, he will report to training camp with the team later this month and discuss his future with the front office.

However, Wade was not afraid to admit that in an ideal world he would love to be on a team that's competing. 

Chicago Bulls v Miami Heat

“Definitely, definitely. It's no secret. And everyone knows that," he said. "I've been lucky. I've been to five Finals. So If I never go to another one, I can't complain. But I would love to. I would love to because I feel I can add something to a team that's in that position. That's not something I can focus on or something I can worry about right now.”

The three-time champion's admission would appear to make a move to Cleveland even more of a possibility, but it'll be interesting to see how things play out.

Topics:
Eastern Conference
NBA
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Dwyane Wade
Miami Heat
Southeast Division
Jimmy Butler

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

Liverpool fans go crazy after Naby Keita scores incredible goal for RB Leipzig

Liverpool fans go crazy after Naby Keita scores incredible goal for RB Leipzig

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again