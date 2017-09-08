The Chicago Bulls are looking to enter a rebuilding phase and, as a result, it appears Dwyane Wade's days with the franchise appear to be numbered.

Last month, ESPN's Nick Friedell reported that the two parties would come to a buyout agreement in the coming months as they both want to go in different directions.

The Bulls made their intentions perfectly clear this summer after they traded All-Star Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves and released veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.

In the deal with the T-Wolves, Chicago received young talent in the shape of Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the number seven draft pick - which they used to acquire Lauri Markkanen.

The organisation is planning for the future and is willing to be a lottery team next year in the hope of bringing another promising young player via the draft.

With Wade coming towards the end of his career, he's not interested in being part of a rebuilding team and is instead keen to compete for a championship again before he retires.

The 35-year-old has been linked with a move to the Cleveland Cavaliers to reunite with LeBron James, but he also reportedly has interest from his former employers the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers.

In a recent interview, TNT's David Aldridge asked the shooting guard if he had a preference of where to go.

“First of all, obviously, everyone wants to compete,” Wade said. “It's no secret. We would all love to compete for a championship at the end of my career. That is one thing I would love to do. I'm not in a position right now to do that so I can't talk about what that preference is. Hopefully, one day before I'm done playing this game, I can be back in position to compete for a championship.”

The 12-time All-Star added that as he's currently contracted to the Bulls, he will report to training camp with the team later this month and discuss his future with the front office.

However, Wade was not afraid to admit that in an ideal world he would love to be on a team that's competing.

“Definitely, definitely. It's no secret. And everyone knows that," he said. "I've been lucky. I've been to five Finals. So If I never go to another one, I can't complain. But I would love to. I would love to because I feel I can add something to a team that's in that position. That's not something I can focus on or something I can worry about right now.”

The three-time champion's admission would appear to make a move to Cleveland even more of a possibility, but it'll be interesting to see how things play out.