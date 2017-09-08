Another WWE Superstar is interested in wrestling Ronda Rousey.

This has been a hot topic as of late. Over the last few weeks, there have been rumors of Rousey becoming a WWE Superstar have been heating up. We noted earlier on the site that Rousey has been training with Brian Kendrick, and she has an opportunity to have some matches for WWE later this year or during WrestleMania season next year.

It seems that Rousey’s MMA career is over following her devastating loss to current UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes at the UFC 207 pay-per-view event that took place last December. It should be noted that Rousey has yet to talk about her future in MMA.

Although several talents have thrown their names into the hat as Rousey’s first opponent, another Superstar is interested in wrestling the former UFC champion. Of course, we are talking about former Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

Banks recently appeared on Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast (transcript via wrestlinginc.com) to talk about various topics. During the interview, she was asked about the rumored Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen feud.

The latest angle involving Rousey came about after Shayna Baszler’s second-round win in the Mae Young Classic tournament, which aired Monday on WWE Network. Keep in mind that the sports entertainment company taped the tournament in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University in July. In the segment, Baszler celebrated with Rousey and MMA teammates Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

This led to a heated exchange with WWE stars Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bailey, who were seated in the front row across the aisle for the match. WWE shared this video after the episode had aired of Rousey, Duke, and Shafir praising Baszler. Ultimately, this led to Flair, Lynch, and Bailey walking up and having a tense face-off. Rousey drops her bag as though she’s ready for a fight and is the only one to direct words at the three WWE stars.

“I feel like I keep hearing rumblings of that too, which is cool. It’s awesome, but we are The Four Horsewomen and they’re just fans. Yeah, and if they wanted to fight us, they need to get in the back of the line like everybody else, get a contract, train down at the [WWE] Performance Center, get on NXT, and try to get called up [to the main roster] just like everybody else.

“She’s an amazing athlete. She [has] changed the game.” Banks said, “she’ll never be [on Banks’ level in the pro wrestling ring].”

What are your thoughts on this possible match?

